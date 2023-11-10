The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
November 10, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
November 10, 2023
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
November 10, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 19, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
November 10, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Volleyball dominates over successful weekend
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swim and Dive goes 2-1 in Navy Quad meet
November 10, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 19, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
November 10, 2023
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
November 10, 2023
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
November 10, 2023
Speedrunning course registration
November 10, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fight breaks out between Management 101 companies selling shirts
November 10, 2023
Bucknellians prank Joe Gatto
November 10, 2023
Registration Roulette? PIN number mix-up wreaks havoc on course selection
November 10, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Students form the Bucknell Milk Society
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Turning The Bucknellian into poetry
November 2, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Recapping LGBTQ+ History Month at Bucknell
November 2, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

November 10, 2023

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

November 10, 2023

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

November 10, 2023

View All

University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science

Michael Taromina, News Editor
November 10, 2023
Photo+Courtesy+of+Cydney+Scott
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott

In spring 2024, funded by a gift from Michael Dominguez ’91, Bucknell plans to launch the new Dominguez Center of Data Science, a program intended to leverage curriculum, research and faculty expertise to educate students across all three schools in the field of data science.

The Dominguez Center will allow Bucknell to integrate data science into all academic fields at the university, preparing students to solve global problems and giving students real-world, hands-on learning experiences.

“Irrespective of the field students pursue, data is going to become an increasingly important component,” Dominguez says. “It affects how you think about developing products and solutions, how you market, and how you nurture your customers and bring them along the journey. Data is foundational and critical to the future of any business or initiative.”

Cultivating academic excellence across the institution is the first strategic commitment of Bucknell’s Plan for 2025, and the University sees this center as progress towards that goal. 

Story continues below advertisement

“The Dominguez Center for Data Science will provide students opportunities to hone their data literacy while developing skills that will carry them into and through the future,” says University President John Bravman. “We’re exceedingly grateful for Michael’s commitment to the founding of this center, which will become a distinctive and defining element of the Bucknell undergraduate experience.”

The vision for the center came from faculty across all colleges of the university: from the Freeman College of Management, Professor Matthew Bailey, Analytics & Operations Management; from the College of Arts & Sciences, Professor Peter Brooksbank, Mathematics; and from the College of Engineering, Professor Brian King, Computer Science.

“Data is everywhere,” says Bailey. “It’s important that we are preparing graduates to be more than digital natives who consume and produce data—we must focus on helping them understand and use data.”

Dominguez is specifically enthusiastic about the interdisciplinary and collaborative approach of the center. “I’ve seen the importance of data in the way problems are solved today—it’s always collaborative,” Dominguez says. “It’s collaborative across departments. It’s collaborative, in some cases, across businesses. Having the opportunity to put a distinctive undergraduate program in place that brings the colleges together so that students can solve problems across disciplines is really exciting.”

Bucknell will begin recruiting for a Center Director at the start of next semester. This person will be responsible for establishing cross-college programming and collaboration, expanding existing knowledge in data visualization, creating pathways for community engagement and developing a summer bridge program for interested students from under-resourced high schools.

Dominguez sees the center as a doorway to important opportunities for students. “Bucknell gave me a lot of opportunities, and my experience transformed my view of leadership and involvement,” he says. “I’m glad for the opportunity to be a part of something new—something highly relevant and distinctive—that will help transform the way education is delivered at the University.”

(Visited 49 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
Photo Courtesy of Gordon R. Wenzel
Professor Amber Lawson among "Favorite Business Professors of the Class of 2023"
El último round
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
More in Top Stories
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment
Bucknell to host 18th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium Nov. 3-4
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Editor / The Bucknellian
The FNAF Movie: The Problem with Content Made Only for Nostalgia

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *