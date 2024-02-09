The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
February 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
February 9, 2024
“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict
February 9, 2024
Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost
February 9, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Tracks and Field has notable weekend
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 Over Week
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and diving teams put up strong fight at Navy Invite
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bison of the Week: Emma Theodorsson ’26
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
February 9, 2024
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
February 9, 2024
The Stanley Cup craze
February 9, 2024
Gay girls are Mean Girls, too
February 9, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?
February 9, 2024
Dissecting the thrills of Stephen King’s “It”
February 9, 2024
Reflections on storytelling: How F1’s drive to survive ignited the Netflix-cation of professional sports
February 9, 2024
“Trainspotting” Movie Review
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A look into unique classes from the College of Arts & Sciences
February 2, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Meet the students of the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program
February 2, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Top Stories
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

Women's Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

February 9, 2024

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

February 9, 2024

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

February 9, 2024

Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
February 9, 2024
Photo+Courtesy+of+Nadia+Sasso
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso

Nadia Sasso ’11, a creative producer and digital storyteller, will deliver the keynote address at Bucknell University’s 174th Commencement on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Sasso develops engaging, cross-platform creative cultural content that uses media as a storytelling tool to connect people around the world.

She is also furthering inclusivity in the entertainment industry through her app BlaytorBox, which connects companies, brands and filmmakers to Black, Indigenous and other people of color (BIPOC) professionals working in creative fields. The BlaytorBox project earned her a semifinalist position for the Black Ambition Prize, which provides capital and resources to high-growth startups founded by Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Through her entrepreneurial and creative ventures along with her passion for making connections, Sasso has worked with award-winning actress, writer and producer Issa Rae; New York Times bestselling Nigerian-American author Luvvie Ajayi; and award-winning journalist and filmmaker/producer Jose Antonio Vargas. She also has led creative campaigns working with such clients as Viacom, Nielsen, UBS, the Peace Corps and the United Nations. She has leveraged her background in diversity, marketing, communications and new media with the White House, the Smithsonian and universities all over the world. Her has also been recognized by former President Barack Obama and former network news anchor Katie Couric, among others.

“Nadia is a gifted entrepreneur who has combined her talents and liberal arts education to find exceptional success at the intersection of communication and technology,” says Bucknell President John Bravman. “Her global perspective and passion for social issues will no doubt inspire Bucknell’s newest graduates as they embark upon their own careers.”

Sasso is also a documentary filmmaker who focuses on advocating for the Black experience in the United States. She made her creative debut in 2015 with the independent film Am I Too African to be American, Too American to be African, in which she produced and directed. The film featured Rae and was celebrated for its impact on Afro-millennials around the world. Sasso was also a writing-room consultant and occasional host for the PBS show Say It Loud.

More recently, she released an experiential art campaign, #BCuzSheSaidSo, which featured her #13AlbumsTo31 Instagram visual social campaign to inspire Black women to be unapologetic about their identity.

Sasso provides expert insight and advice on content for TV shows and films relating to the African diaspora. She is a frequent social impact honoree, public speaker and panelist at prestigious conferences and universities, and a recipient of significant recognition in major news media outlets. She was featured in the Fall 2019 Bucknell Magazine cover story.

Because of her leadership potential, Sasso was selected by the Posse Foundation to attend Bucknell, where she majored in English and sociology with a concentration in media and culture before graduating in 2011.

“English department faculty remember Nadia as a student committed to taking intellectual risks, which continues to be a mark of her success beyond Bucknell,” said English Professor and Department Chair Raphael Dalleo. “It’s been wonderful seeing her thrive professionally and put into practice what we teach in English about the power of words and images to explore the complexities of identity and culture.”

During her time at Bucknell, Sasso won a Projects for Peace grant through a partnership between Davis United World College Scholars Program and Bucknell. Through her project Yehri Wi Cry, which translates to “Hear Our Cry,” Sasso and Sowande Parkinson ’12 delivered maternal kits–containing basic necessities to aid in sanitation and the prevention of the spread of HIV/AIDS–to Sierra Leone.

The recipient of Bucknell’s Young Alumni Award in 2021, she earned a master of arts degree from Lehigh University in Documentary Film and a Ph.D. from Cornell University in Africana Studies with a minor in Film. Sasso was the recipient of the Posse Foundation’s 2013 Ainslie Alumni Achievement Award.

“To be named Bucknell’s Commencement speaker is beyond an honor; it’s a homecoming. These halls taught me community, the arts, the language of business and, most importantly, that life is not about beginnings, but the grit that fuels your finish,” says Sasso. “Bucknell’s lessons haven’t just shaped me; they’ve equipped me. I am excited to celebrate with you and offer what I learned: Adversity refines, not defines.”

