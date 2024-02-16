The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
February 16, 2024
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
February 16, 2024
Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of “boys and men”
February 16, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University
February 16, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home
February 16, 2024
Men’s Tennis rolls Rider on the road
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field excels at Spire Collegiate Games
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Why I, as an American Jew, stand with Palestine
February 16, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
February 15th: Discount chocolate day
February 16, 2024
Tony Tian / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s decades-long mistake
February 16, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum
February 16, 2024
Nothing like a good halftime show… right?
February 16, 2024
Three men and a painting: a review of “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
February 16, 2024
It’s beginning to look a lot like rom-com season: a review of ten favorites
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Love is in the air: Bucknell celebrates Valentine’s Day
February 16, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
Studying and teaching American politics; Scott Meinke Professor of Political Science
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University

Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University

February 16, 2024

Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home

Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home

February 16, 2024

‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum

‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum

February 16, 2024

Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management

Michael Taromina, News Editor
February 16, 2024
Photo+Courtesy+of+Ken+Bennett%2C+Wake+Forest+University
Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University

After an extensive national search, Interim Provost and Co-acting President Margot Vigeant has announced that Michelle Roehm, who served as interim dean of the School of Business at Wake Forest University (2021-22), has also served as the school’s vice dean and is presently the school’s Peter C. Brockway Chair in Strategic Management, will be Bucknell’s next Kenneth W. Freeman Professor and Dean of the Freeman College of Management.

During her 18 months as interim dean, Roehm held full responsibility for a $62 million budget and 160-person School of Business, including the administration of eight degree programs; academic and financial planning; engagement with the Board of Visitors, alumni and parents; and external relations and advancement initiatives. While serving as interim dean, she was also named one of the world’s top academic professionals in the field of data and analytics, according to Chief Data Officer Magazine.

She impressed the Bucknell search committee with her previous interim dean experience, coupled with her background as a professor in all five of the flagship degree programs at the school (undergraduate, MBA, master’s in management, master’s in accounting and master’s in business analytics). She was also recognized as Educator of the Year by her Wake Forest evening MBA students in 2008.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Michelle Roehm to Bucknell as our new dean of the Freeman College of Management,” Vigeant says. “In a very short time, the college has developed a national reputation for excellence in undergraduate management education and Michelle has the ideal background to ensure that momentum continues. Her dedication and experience as a teacher, scholar and administrator will be a great asset to our campus community.”

A professor at the Wake Forest School of Business since 1997, Roehm served in several leadership roles after joining the school’s senior administrative team in 2008, providing strategic direction to academic centers, pre-experience programs and faculty across academic disciplines. She recently led the school’s strategic visioning process with business school faculty, staff and the school’s Board of Visitors.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Freeman College of Management as dean,” Roehm says. “I look forward to enthusiastically collaborating with students, faculty, staff and members of the larger Bucknell community to carry forward the rich legacy of learning and discovery at the intersection of management education and the liberal arts.”

While she has been a professor for more than 25 years, and has taught at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana (1990-91), Northwestern University (1996-97) and Wake Forest (1997-present), Roehm entered into an administrative trajectory soon after being promoted to full professor. She was named senior associate dean of faculty at Wake Forest in 2009 following the merger of the Calloway School of Business and Accountancy with the Babcock Graduate School of Management and served two terms (2009-11 and 2012-14).

She was then named vice dean of the school and served for the next seven years (2014-21), with responsibility for both faculty affairs and academic programs. Roehm was named interim dean for the 2021-22 academic year, with full responsibility for the direction, operations, budgeting, financial planning, personnel processes and external relations for the School of Business.

She was also named Peter C. Brockway Chair in Strategic Management in 2016 and will continue in that role through the end of the academic year.

Roehm’s teaching and research interests include business communication, branding and consumer behavior. Since joining the Wake Forest faculty, she has published numerous articles and research papers in such journals as the Harvard Business Review, the Journal of Consumer Research, the Journal of Marketing Research, the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science and the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

She is a member of the American Marketing Association, the Association for Consumer Research and the Society for Consumer Psychology.

Roehm earned both her bachelor’s (1990) and master’s (1991) degrees in communications from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She earned her Ph.D. in marketing from Northwestern University (1997).

Roehm’s anticipated start date is July 1. Interim Dean of the Freeman College of Management Cindy Guthrie will continue in the role until then.

