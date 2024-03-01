The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball takes down Army at home
March 1, 2024
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball finishes their weekend 3-1 against UMass
March 1, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and Diving both place fourth at Patriot League Championships
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The next president: A demagogue or a relic?
March 1, 2024
Why you should consider being an OA
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Dare to Dye?
March 1, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
God of Carnage: a review
March 1, 2024
Reflection on the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine coming to Bucknell
March 1, 2024
Come hither thou wayward prankster: Jackass 2
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Be Honest: How are you really doing?
February 23, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?
March 1, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
On campus and local volunteer opportunities for students
March 1, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
“Young, Gifted and Black”: Black Arts Fest 2024
February 23, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Admissions Office hosts spring Open House
February 23, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Top Stories
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?

To what extent are dorm checks ethical?

March 1, 2024

Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris

Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris

March 1, 2024

The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?

The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?

March 1, 2024

George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
March 1, 2024
Charlotte+Olin+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian

Activist and author of the New York Times bestselling memoir-manifesto All Boys Aren’t Blue, George M. Johnson took to the Trout Auditorium stage this past Tuesday evening as the fourth speaker for the Bucknell Forum’s “Freedom of Expression” series. In their speech, entitled “Diverse Storytelling and Why it Matters,” Johnson dove into aspects of their life and childhood that didn’t make it into All Boys, as well as the reality of the long-term, dangerous effects of book-banning in the United States today. 

Born and raised in Plainfield, New Jersey, Johnson opened their speech with a rather amusing admission— they already had a connection to Bucknell prior to being invited to the Forum because their hometown high school tried to encourage students to apply to and attend this university. Johnson ended up attending Virginia Union University, but they recall hearing of Bucknell with appreciation. 

A significant portion of Johnson’s speech was dedicated to reflecting on the education they received throughout their lifetime, beginning with simplified elementary school history classes and stretching through high school English curriculums. Johnson “grew up at a time when there were no books that represented who [they were],” which, ultimately, is what inspired them to write All Boys Aren’t Blue: “I wrote the book I wish fifteen-year-old me had,” Johnson said, divulging that they wrote as vulnerable and honest as they did because they “knew [they] were writing something that needed to be out there.” 

In Johnson’s own words, “stories matter,” but in the current political climate, thousands of stories are being pulled from shelves and banned in the name of “child protection.” The reality is, Johnson mused, “we don’t give enough credit to the youth for how much they know”— and often, books are “tools” students can use to “navigate things they’re already experiencing.”  Without books like All Boys Aren’t Blue, many students who would otherwise feel seen and less alone just sink further into isolation and self-hatred. 

Johnson said, upon reflecting on school board meetings and courtrooms they’ve had to attend to defend their work, “Sometimes people build up a hatred for [a group of] people they’ve never even met.” Such is the case with the extremist group “Moms for Liberty,” a small but determined force pushing book bans in dozens of states across America. The group’s efforts have catapulted Johnson’s manifesto-memoir to the position of the #2 most-banned book; Johnson is currently the most banned Black author in the country. “Moms for Liberty” has affected dozens of authors in the United States, including Jodi Picoult, who spoke for the Bucknell Forum in late January. 

Johnson, like Picoult, has chosen to fight against the rash of bannings spreading across the nation, but it’s not the fight they expected they’d be in the trenches of. Activism has always been a part of Johnson’s life—they had a soup kitchen as a kid, and have done HIV work since 2013—so this scene isn’t as new to them as they’d like, but the scale is unprecedented. “I never thought it would get this large,” Johnson said of the efforts to ban their book, and their efforts to advocate for public education and free speech in turn. “It’s not the badge of honor I was hoping for.” 

Students at Bucknell expressed their appreciation for Johnson, their book and their activism during a brief Q&A. When asked for book recommendations, Johnson suggested Toni Morrison’s debut novel, “The Bluest Eye,” describing it as “something else.” 

The fifth and final speaker for the Bucknell Forum’s “Freedom of Expression” series will be Jane Fonda on Tuesday, March 19th, in the Weis Center Concert Hall. 

BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration
Office of Residential Education to conduct health and safety room checks
Photo Courtesy of Lefterisphoto.com
Grammy, Emmy award-winning pianist Gloria Cheng to play at Bucknell
President Bravman to contribute expertise to Council on Competitiveness
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women's Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Board of Trustees approves tuition increase
Photo of Robertson by Arielle Tycko, photo of Weemaes by Lexie Corcoran, photo of Cognard-Black by Cognard-Black, photo of Tokish by Alexander Osani.
Four Bucknellians chosen for 2023-24 Fulbright U.S. Student Program
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Midterm Madness: Exams or Papers?

