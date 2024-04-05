The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Students share experiences of Friday’s active shooter alert
April 5, 2024
Campus experiences active shooting hoax
April 5, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Jane Fonda delves into past and future activism for Bucknell Forum
March 29, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball sweeps Lafayette
March 29, 2024
Men’s Tennis has overwhelming win over Duquesne
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Wrestling concludes season at NCAA Championships
March 29, 2024
Track & Field heads down south
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Sentiments from Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual Life
April 5, 2024
55 minutes of turmoil
April 5, 2024
Letter from the editor
April 5, 2024
On school safety threats
April 5, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
How are you doing: When you don’t know what to feel
April 5, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Julie Louisa Hagenbuch
EXTINCTION: Using art and technology to preserve history
March 29, 2024
Queen bees and “Mean Girls” movies
March 29, 2024
Reflections on a trip to Flushing, NY: how food helped me embrace my heritage
March 29, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managaging Editor / The Bucknellian Jake Shane Photo: Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
(OCTO)PUSS PSA: Jake Shane comes to Bucknell!
March 29, 2024
Guardians of the canopy: The remarkable individuals planting tomorrow’s rainforests
March 7, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Students share experiences of Friday’s active shooter alert

Sentiments from Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual Life

April 5, 2024

55 minutes of turmoil

April 5, 2024

How are you doing: When you don’t know what to feel

April 5, 2024

View All

In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24

Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor
April 5, 2024
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24

This past weekend, the Bucknell community suffered the loss of a classmate, friend, peer and brother Christian Samay ’24, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30. 

Originally from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, Samay began his first year at Bucknell in Fall 2020. He was expected to graduate in May with a major in Political Science and minor in Legal Studies. Having spent his past three summers working various Investment Banking Internships, past professors have described him as a “curious” and “engaged” student. 

In a “Message of Support” to Political Science majors, Professor Micheal James, Chair of the Department shared, “The passing of Christian Samay on Saturday touches all Bucknellians…I myself had the honor of teaching Christian in a course last year, and like many of my department colleagues I appreciated his intellectual curiosity and energy.”

Outside of the academic setting, Samay was a member and brother of the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity. Within FIJI, he was elected to serve as the Treasurer during his junior year. Among his brothers in the fraternity and peers in the greater Greek Life community, he touched the hearts of many and is described as a loving and charismatic friend. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Samay was the funniest kid I have ever met. He was able to make anyone smile,” shared close friend and FIJI brother Sebastian Paz ’24. 

Close with many students younger and in the grades below him, Will Ohler ’25 of FIJI shared, “Samay was a stud. He was a role model to us all. If we could live a little more like Christian, the world would be a much better place. Fly high brother.” 

The Greek Life and Bucknell community as a whole came together to show support placing flowers outside of the fraternity chapter house. On Tuesday, students gathered in Rooke Chapel for a Vigil in loving memory of Samay. Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual life on campus, helped to guide the vigil as students close to Samay shared stories and memories. 

FIJI members Blake Martin ’24, Chase Caffery ’24, Matt Owusu ’24, MJ Kuczura ’24, Alexander Schenone ’26, Troy Langton ’24 and Sebastain Paz ’24 reflected on Samay’s life with stories that characterized him as a supportive friend, caring roommate, loving brother and cheerful soul. Greek Life members from the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority Chloe Burraway ’24, Ava Kite ’24 and Kristen Benedict ’24 shared stories of their forever friendship with Samay and spending Friday with him.

Burraway shared the lyrics of “Following the Sun,” a song she shared with Samay Friday morning. From the song she read, “If you’re looking for me baby, You know you can find me, Following the sun.” After hearing the song, Samay made clear his love for it, asking her to play it on repeat. Paz and Burraway knowing these lyrics and his quick fondness for the song highlighted this in their speeches, emphasizing that they now know their friend is both following the sun and shining down on them. 

Throughout the week, support also came from alumni and students of the junior class abroad. Many were able to attend the vigil virtually through Zoom. 

Abroad for this semester, Mason Conto ’25 who was Samay’s “son” in FIJI described his “pop” as a positive influence and prominent figure in his Bucknell experience. 

“He had an impact on everyone who knew him, and for those who were close to him, he made an impact that will be forever hard to live without,” Conto shared. “He was always so good to me and I only wish I could’ve spent these last couple months with him.” 

Across different countries, fellow FIJI juniors abroad continued throughout the week to share memories they held of Samay.

“Christian was one of my role models. He cared about everyone and always went out of his way to help his friends. I knew every time I saw Christian my day would get better,” said Hayden Puff  ’25.

“Christian was one of the most charismatic and genuine people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” Reed Signer ’25 said. “Every room he walked into, people were drawn to him with his infectious laugh, great sense of humor and unwavering kindness. He left a positive impact on everyone he ran into making him a truly unforgettable human being. He will be deeply missed.”

The FIJI brothers and President Evan Aycock ’25 have organized a GoFundMe in Samay’s honor. Donations are being collected for funeral costs, memorials in and out of the Phi Gamma Delta Chapter House and events they will hold in his honor. At the request of the Samay family the remaining donations collected will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. To donate, visit here

(Visited 2,717 times, 78 visits today)

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in News
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Students share experiences of Friday's active shooter alert
Campus experiences active shooting hoax
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Jane Fonda delves into past and future activism for Bucknell Forum
Bucknell responds to request for RA Union, election to be held next week
Bucknell responds to request for RA Union, election to be held next week
Nick Jacobson, Lewisburg area native, runs for State Representative
Bucknell GSA hosts annual Pride Week
More in Top Stories
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Sentiments from Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual Life
55 minutes of turmoil
How are you doing: When you don’t know what to feel
Photo Courtesy of Julie Louisa Hagenbuch
EXTINCTION: Using art and technology to preserve history
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Reflections on language, technology and connecting with others
About the Contributor
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • C

    C.WellsApr 5, 2024 at 7:14 pm

    There is a pall over the entire Lewisburg community right now. Waiting for the sun to come out and wishing the Samay family peace, love, and ever present memories.

    Reply
    https://bucknellian.net/124264/news/in-memorium-christian-samay-24/#comment-34119