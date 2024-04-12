The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
April 12, 2024
“Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not”: Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
April 12, 2024
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
April 12, 2024
Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook
April 12, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Aidan Davie / The Bucknellian
Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Men’s Track & Field excels at Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse takes down Colgate 15-13
April 12, 2024
Men’s Tennis improves record to 12-5
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
April 12, 2024
Bucknell’s AI-xiety
April 12, 2024
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian
April 12, 2024
The “Ban on Smoking” should be banned.
April 12, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV
April 12, 2024
The story behind our names
April 12, 2024
“Eternal Sunshine”: A Review
April 12, 2024
En Español: Muerte, música y silencio
April 12, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

April 12, 2024

“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV

“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV

April 12, 2024

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

April 12, 2024

View All

New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition

Michael Taromina, News Editor
April 12, 2024
Kara+Washington+%2F+WVIA
Kara Washington / WVIA

On April 8th, Bucknell’s 12th annual Shark Tank-style pitch competition exemplified students’ business endevours. These student created ideas ranged from medical devices aimed at providing comfort for users, advancements in agriculture and sustainable consumer products.

BizPitch is an opportunity for Bucknell students to explore their business ventures and launch their enterprises with advice from entrepreneurial experts on campus. 

This year, there were 24 applicants and a total of 38 students who applied to the competition. In the end, there were five finalist teams with six students, who shared their innovative startup concepts in front of three judges. 

This year, Bucknell invited two university alumni. The first was Sam Nana-Sinkham ’10, the Founding Partner of Third Place, a firm investing in innovative opportunities to build sustainable farming systems. Additionally, Nancy Payne Bruns ’88, the chairman of the Board of the John L. Dickinson Family Holding Company, managing assets and growing business in West Virginia, was also invited as a judge. 

Story continues below advertisement

Bucknell also invited Carol Lee Mitchell, who is a parent of a current Bucknell student and who is also a Managing Director and Head of Strategy for Small Business and Specialty Banking and Lending at Bank of America, to be a judge.

Throughout the hour, the competition was hosted by the Director of the Small Business Development Center, Steven Stumbris. 

Finalists

The first innovation on the docket was EcoMark, presented by Brooke Barry ’26 and Mikey Brandt ’26. They explained their biodegradable, sustainable whiteboard marker, dubbing it “The Truly Erasable Marker”. They presented evidence of the waste that accumulated over something so popular such as a whiteboard marker, and according to Brandt, “EcoMark is the way to get rid of that waste”.

Next, Ahmad Rehram ’24 presented an innovation to better help farmers feed people, giving the growing concern of overpopulation and overconsumption. “AgriSense Innovation” allows farmers to measure the health of the soil for smarter agriculture, as well as help with fixing irrigation systems to grow a “smart and sustainable future together”. 

Third on the list was an invention used to solve a common problem, especially with athlete safeness and comfort. “Face Guard”, presented by Colleen Kazanjian ’25, is the answer to those who suffer from acne, rashes, and other skin irritations as a result of consistently wearing headgear for their respective sports or jobs. It’s a hypoallergenic, disposable cotton insert that you stick directly into your helmet, pinstrap or goggles. 

After Kazanjian, an innovation was made to solve the impending and daunting issue of privacy in an increasingly digitized world. Graham Billington ’26 presented a personal anecdote that led him to develop “Privacy TL;DR”, a platform for business and consumers to better and more simply understand terms and conditions they are signing on too when they download apps by concising all the technological jargon into an easy-to-read summary. “The goal is to create a standard from business and consumers to promote clarity and transparency”, said Billington.

Last, but certainly not least, Lily Implicito ’24 presented her innovation “Truly Live”. As someone who had a cast years ago, and suffered from it, “Truly Live” incorporates a silicon and fiberglass design to fix this issue for those like Implicito. The cast is “breathable, washable and above all comfortable”. 

Results

Throughout the competition, the judges asked methodical and analytical questions, ranging from regulating the price of the product to market distribution to where they are currently in the process of innovating. 

At the end, Bucknell students vote on which innovation deserves the top prize, but also which is the “Fan Favorite” and “Change Maker”.

Total prize money this year was $20,000 and the top prize of $5,000 went to Colleen Kazanjian for her business, Face Guard. 

According to Kazanjian, “Participating in Bizpitch this spring has been a fantastic experience and I am so honored to be included in a finalist group with such incredible entrepreneurs. I was blown away by each team’s products and pitches. Not only is the competition a great chance to practice public speaking, it has provided a platform to showcase a project I am so passionate about with my community. I want to thank everyone who helped and supported me the last several months developing Face Guard. Excited to see what the future has in store!”

EcoMark won both “Fan Favorite” ($2,500) and “Change Maker” ($2,500). 

The next three finalists each won an $1,846 Bucknell Entrepreneurship Award. Additionally, this year there were five semifinalists, who each won $500.

BizPitch prizes are supported by the College of Engineering, the Freeman College of Management, a gift from Mike Maiolo, class of ’89, and an Anonymous gift.  

According to Strumbris, “Biz Pitch students have shown interest in sustainability in changing the world to be a better place that they want to live in, and I think that this year they have taken that concept to an even higher level. It’s all rooted in students of today being very mission-focused,” he added. “They have values that they are expressing in what they create for their start-up businesses.”

53642774498_7a287d232a_k
Gallery3 Photos
Kara Washington / WVIA
(Visited 67 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
"Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not": Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook
VP of Talent, Culture and Human Resources comes to BSG to hear questions from members
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
More in Top Stories
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
Aidan Davie / The Bucknellian
Women's Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Students share experiences of Friday's active shooter alert
About the Contributor
Michael Taromina, News Editor

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *