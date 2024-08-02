The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety improves emergency response following March 29 swatting incident
August 2, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
May 10, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
May 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
2024 Commencement Speaker: Nadia Sasso ’11
May 10, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Senior Reflection: Reid Fournier
May 10, 2024
Senior Reflection: Tiffany Jones
May 10, 2024
Senior Reflection: Spencer Howell
May 10, 2024
Senior Reflection: Juliana Rodrigues
May 10, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

Public Safety improves emergency response following March 29 swatting incident

Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor in Chief
August 2, 2024

The Bucknell community received an email from Public Safety Chief Anthony Morgan on July 31 addressing concerns that arose from the active shooter hoax in the Spring 2024 semester.

On March 29, Public Safety received a tip call that there was an active shooter on campus, resulting in a campus lockdown to address the issue, until it was identified as a swatting incident roughly an hour later. The recent email states that the investigation into the attack is ongoing and that Public Safety is continuing to work with the FBI to identify a suspect.

Following the swatting event, many community members felt there were ways that the response should be improved moving forward, which was discussed in a Public Safety debrief on April 11.

Chief Morgan identified four common concerns that emerged from the responses to the survey sent out following the debrief: mandatory enrollment in the emergency alert system; more training for students and employees; enhancement of emergency policies and communication; and more frequent communications during an event.

The email goes on to detail how only the first three concerns will be addressed, omitting the fourth, “as decisions on communication frequency during an event are situationally dependent.”

Firstly, Public Safety put into place mandatory enrollment of students and employees into Bucknell’s Rave system notifications. Some parents had expressed a desire to also be included in these notifications, but automatic enrollment is not currently possible. Although after the incident, students were urged to add their parent’s phone numbers to the system if they wanted to do so.

During the April 11 debrief, Chief Morgan mentioned that they may look into a way to spread emergency messages on a wider scale, such as by being able to broadcast on campus technology such as University-owned laptops and computers. In addressing the second concern of improved emergency communication, the email explains that Public Safety has contracted with Alertus, a third-party emergency broadcasting system.

During the swatting incident, the loudspeaker was not used as is routine, due to concerns of whether or not they would have time to get it up in running.  The new Alertus system will allow for a more seamless utilization of the loudspeaker system, as well as the screen broadcasting previously mentioned. Public Safety intends to test the system on August 7. Altogether, the Rave system can send messages through the BSAFE app, Alertus, email, phone call, desktop takeover and text.

Chief Morgan added that they have “worked with [their] radio vendor to fix a patching issue that impaired agency communication and tested it to ensure it works.”

In order to address the urge for more student and employee training in the event of an emergency, Public Safety has continued to promote their BSAFE app, which contains videos and emergency information. They are also “[awaiting the] approval of an updated emergency guide for the campus community and a separate guide for University administrators.” New active shooter training video content has also been added to the app, which will include more spaces on campus in order to better situationally prepare the campus community.

Chief Morgan stated that they are aiming for the changes to be completed by August 14, before the fall semester begins. On this same date from 7am to 3pm, Public Safety and local first responders will perform their annual Active Shooter Drills.

Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
