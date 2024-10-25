Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize

Pamela Gorkin, Professor Emerita of Mathematics at Bucknell, was awarded the 2025 Mary P. Dolciani Prize for Excellence in Research by the American Mathematical Society (AMS).

The award recognizes a mathematician from a department that does not grant a PhD who has an active research program in mathematics and a distinguished record of scholarship; primarily, the criterion for the prize is a flourishing active research program, evidenced by a strong record of peer-reviewed publications. Gorkin received the Dolciani prize for her record of high-quality research in functional analysis, complex analysis, operator theory and linear algebra, as well as her outstanding mathematical exposition, her work with undergraduates and her service to the profession.

Gorkin earned her PhD in mathematics and a master’s degree in statistics from Michigan State University. She has co-authored two books and published research articles in functional analysis, operator theory, function theory and linear algebra; co-authored papers with ten undergraduate students; served on the editorial board of “Proceedings of the AMS, Springer UTM”; is currently an associate editor for the “Mathematical Intelligencer” and recently served as a program officer for the Division of Mathematical Sciences at the National Science Foundation (NSF). In total, Gorkin is the author of more than 100 mathematics publications.

Her nominators explain that, as a main part of her research program, she “explores and develops deep and unexpected connections between classical objects in complex analysis, linear algebra, functional analysis and ellipses.” Given the mathematical background required to engage in this type of research, it is especially impressive that Gorkin has supervised published undergraduate research in her field.

Both the Simons Foundation and the NSF have supported her research in past years. Gorkin’s other accolades, in addition to the Dolciani, include Bucknell’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching and MAA’s EPaDel Teaching award. In 2018, Gorkin presented the AWM-MAA Etta Z. Falconer Lecture. She has held guest professorships in multiple universities outside the United States, including short-term visiting positions in France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Japan.

Gorkin is incredibly thankful for the recognition of the Dolciani award. Her acceptance statement details her gratitude, pride and acknowledgements:

“There are so many deserving people and it is truly an honor to receive this award. I wish to thank the AMS for their work, and the Mary P. Dolciani Halloran Foundation for their support of mathematics and mathematics education. Focusing on undergraduate students helps to strengthen and diversify the mathematics pipeline. I am proud to be part of a department that prioritizes student learning and success and that supports research and teaching, all while maintaining a strong culture of collegiality.

“This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved. I wish to thank those who nominated me for the confidence they have shown in me. I am thankful for the guidance and support of my advisor, Sheldon Axler, whose exceptional work as a scholar, teacher and expositor serves as a model for others. I am also grateful to my coauthors and students for their curiosity, insights and commitment to learning, which have been a constant source of inspiration for me. Finally, I would like to thank my husband, who is also my coauthor, and my family for their unwavering support, love and encouragement.”

