James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
“We’re always in transition”: W. Kamau Bell speaks at Bucknell Forum
October 25, 2024
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
October 25, 2024
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
October 25, 2024
DEI Resources launch ‘My Culture is not a Costume’ campaign
October 25, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 25, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey secures fourth straight win against Lehigh
October 25, 2024
Julianna Hill / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer takes down Army 1-0
October 25, 2024
Women’s Swim and Dive dominates Boston University
October 25, 2024
Men’s Tennis concludes strong weekend at ITA Regionals
October 25, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 25, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 25, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
How you can tell COVID-19 happened at Bucknell
October 25, 2024
Wait, they endorse who? Celebrities’ presidential endorsements and if they matter
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
October 25, 2024
Gentrification, germs and cringy romance: “Abbott Elementary” is back!
October 25, 2024
A holiday-free autumn playlist
October 25, 2024
“Like a Prayer”: The sound of redemption
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Meet Professor Apollonya Porcelli
October 25, 2024
Gavin Homsany / The Bucknellian
Exploring Bucknell’s Outdoor Education & Leadership program
October 11, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
October 11, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
October 25, 2024

Pamela Gorkin, Professor Emerita of Mathematics at Bucknell, was awarded the 2025 Mary P. Dolciani Prize for Excellence in Research by the American Mathematical Society (AMS). 

The award recognizes a mathematician from a department that does not grant a PhD who has an active research program in mathematics and a distinguished record of scholarship; primarily, the criterion for the prize is a flourishing active research program, evidenced by a strong record of peer-reviewed publications. Gorkin received the Dolciani prize for her record of high-quality research in functional analysis, complex analysis, operator theory and linear algebra, as well as her outstanding mathematical exposition, her work with undergraduates and her service to the profession.

Gorkin earned her PhD in mathematics and a master’s degree in statistics from Michigan State University. She has co-authored two books and published research articles in functional analysis, operator theory, function theory and linear algebra; co-authored papers with ten undergraduate students; served on the editorial board of “Proceedings of the AMS, Springer UTM”; is currently an associate editor for the “Mathematical Intelligencer” and recently served as a program officer for the Division of Mathematical Sciences at the National Science Foundation (NSF). In total, Gorkin is the author of more than 100 mathematics publications.

Her nominators explain that, as a main part of her research program, she “explores and develops deep and unexpected connections between classical objects in complex analysis, linear algebra, functional analysis and ellipses.” Given the mathematical background required to engage in this type of research, it is especially impressive that Gorkin has supervised published undergraduate research in her field. 

Both the Simons Foundation and the NSF have supported her research in past years. Gorkin’s other accolades, in addition to the Dolciani, include Bucknell’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching and MAA’s EPaDel Teaching award. In 2018, Gorkin presented the AWM-MAA Etta Z. Falconer Lecture. She has held guest professorships in multiple universities outside the United States, including short-term visiting positions in France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Japan.

Gorkin is incredibly thankful for the recognition of the Dolciani award. Her acceptance statement details her gratitude, pride and acknowledgements: 

“There are so many deserving people and it is truly an honor to receive this award.  I wish to thank the AMS for their work, and the Mary P. Dolciani Halloran Foundation for their support of mathematics and mathematics education. Focusing on undergraduate students helps to strengthen and diversify the mathematics pipeline. I am proud to be part of a department that prioritizes student learning and success and that supports research and teaching, all while maintaining a strong culture of collegiality.

“This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved. I wish to thank those who nominated me for the confidence they have shown in me. I am thankful for the guidance and support of my advisor, Sheldon Axler, whose exceptional work as a scholar, teacher and expositor serves as a model for others. I am also grateful to my coauthors and students for their curiosity, insights and commitment to learning, which have been a constant source of inspiration for me. Finally, I would like to thank my husband, who is also my coauthor, and my family for their unwavering support, love and encouragement.” 

James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
"We're always in transition": W. Kamau Bell speaks at Bucknell Forum
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
DEI Resources launch 'My Culture is not a Costume' campaign
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
Bucknell Hillel and Lewisburg Chabad remembers Oct. 7 with memorial
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey secures fourth straight win against Lehigh
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Letter to the Editor: Pennsylvania students could decide the Presidential Election
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Combatting caf cuisine: A first-year’s guide to the late-night food apocalypse