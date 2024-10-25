Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic

In less than two weeks, the upcoming United States Presidential Election will take place. Both candidates are making their final pitch to voters in hopes of getting out the right demographics to the polls and keeping up with the momentum within their parties. In the final stretch, Vice President Kamala Harris continues campaigning toward moderate Democrats, Independent and disaffected Republicans. This past week, she was seen giving remarks to high-profile Republicans who have endorsed her, such as former Congressman Liz Cheney. Barack Obama, utilizing his sway as a former Democratic President, has also been hitting the trail for Harris, as well as supporting other candidates running in tight elections. On the other side, former President Donald Trump hopes to take back the keys to the White House, though this past week has made a stark and sexually explicit campaign message to rally his base to vote. Trump stood in as a temporary employee at McDonald’s, a day after he made crude comments about deceased golfer Arnold Palmer’s genitalia. All this occurred as reports revealed that the former president has been suspected by members of his former cabinet of praising authoritarian leaders and embracing fascist tendencies. Both nominees are hoping their final attempts to get the vote will work in their favor, especially given the number of undecided voters has decreased significantly as Election Day creeps closer.

Grizzly 399, dubbed the “most famous grizzly in the world” by PBS, was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a car in Wyoming, officials confirmed. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service identified the bear via her microchip following the accident on a highway in Snake River Canyon near Jackson, Wyoming. A cub was with her at the time, but there is no indication that the cub was involved in the accident, according to the service. Grizzly 399 was an iconic inhabitant of Grand Teton National Park, near Yellowstone National Park. Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins praised her as one of the animals that make the park’s ecosystem “so extraordinary.”

International

At least five people were killed and 14 injured in a “terrorist attack” at the headquarters of a leading Turkish defense company on Wednesday, according to the country’s interior minister. No immediate information was available regarding who may be responsible for the attack on the facility, which produces fighter jets and other equipment for NATO’s second-largest military, after the United States. The incident occurred while Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in the Russian city of Kazan, attending the BRICS summit alongside other leaders from the global south. Turkey is no stranger to domestic terrorism, such as the Kurds seeking their independent state through the Kurdistan Workers Party, which places them at the top list of suspects.

One Direction fans were fit with some heartbreaking news as one of the former singers, Liam Payne, 31, whose chart-topping British boy band generated a global following of swooning fans, was found dead Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, local officials said. Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” The final toxicology results are not expected to be released for several weeks. However, the preliminary report for Payne, submitted to local prosecutors on Monday, indicated traces of cocaine exposure. The official emphasized that these initial findings do not provide an accurate measure of how much was in his system at the time of his death. Hundreds of “Directioners” left tributes in London, Glasgow, Paris, Sydney and New York this weekend as they celebrated the life of Liam Payne.

