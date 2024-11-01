The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Bucknell hosts artists for "The Right to Be (Seen)": Community analysis of Italian culture
CAP Center announces performers for Nov. 15 Fall Concert: NLE Choppa and Jay Sean
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
Bucknell's 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
Bucknell hosts artists for "The Right to Be (Seen)": Community analysis of Italian culture

Raphael Streitberger, Contributing Writer
November 1, 2024

From Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, Bucknell hosted numerous events surrounding a main theme of, “The Right to Be (Seen): Afrodescendant Women Artists in Italy and Beyond National Borders.” The three day event explored themes of “multi-ethnic identity, gender and race in Italian and transnational cinema and TV, immigration and the concept of ‘citizenship’ through a postcolonial, decolonial, transnational and intersectional lens.”  The many events consisted of a film screening, Q&A, symposium, forum and concert featuring and highlighting Afrodescendant women largely from Italy, as well as North and South America. 

“The Right to Be (Seen)” brought multiple artists and actresses to campus including:  Nadia Ali, Daphne Di Cinto, Ira Fronten, Nadia Kibout, Laila Petrone and Iris Peynado, as well as the screenwriter Simone Brioni and activist Medhin Paolos. The appearance and inclusion of these many artists was made possible by Dr. Anna Paparcone, the National Endowment for the Humanities Chair in the Humanities and Professor of Italian Studies, and Pamela Glass, Academic Assistant of the Department of Languages, Cultures and Linguistics.

The events kicked off on Thursday with a series of film screenings and two theatrical performances featuring the invited actresses, each of which was followed by a Q&A with the guests. Being held at the Campus Theatre, the event began with opening remarks from Anthony Stewart, Associate Dean of Arts & Sciences, Humanities Division at 1:30 p.m., and then had two viewing sessions (1:45-3:40 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.). The creative works centered the experiences of people within Italian culture that have particular, distinct lived experiences because of their multi-ethnic identity.

This showcase, along with the other events that occurred throughout the three days, were meant to highlight those that are often missed metaphorically: such as in fights for equality and diversification of mediums. Hence, the events allowed these characters to share their story, as all of the presenters and artists have “The Right to Be (Seen)”.

Story continues below advertisement

On the following day, Friday, a symposium and forum were held for the students and faculty of Bucknell, as well as many online viewers and locals from Lewisburg. The symposium–held in the Hildreth-Mirza Hall–was once again focused on the culture and creations of the African Diaspora, primarily in Italy. Sessions throughout the day were moderated by and presented in by members of the Bucknell community, but also by academics from all over the U.S., Canada and England. One special session was a student roundtable, featuring Bucknellians Athaliah Elvis ’26, Ella Grenci ’25, Izzy Lippolis ’25  and Esther Zhao ’27.

Later in the day, a forum was held with all artists to offer further opportunities of discussion, which was moderated by Jaye Austin Williams, Associate Professor of Critical Black Studies, and Paparcone. 

Finally, on Saturday evening, performing artists Karen Meek with the Blue River Soul Band presented “The Divas Sung by Karen Meeks” in the Campus Theatre. The band performed songs that show and represent the powerful movement of five groundbreaking Black women in the 1920’s music: Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James. Furthermore, they intended to show that the power and influence of Black women artists in the 20th century never died; these artists managed to overcome oppression to revolutionize music and performance, and their over a century of music continues to influence music today. The band states they wish to “educate the community about the positive aspects of pioneering Black women in Jazz and Blues” and cultivate resiliency “through the examples modeled by The Divas of Jazz who were able to triumph”.

Overall, “The Right to Be (Seen)” aimed to “foster critical thinking, encourage the practice of cultural humility and inclusion and cultivate students into global citizens capable of effecting positive change” through the exploration of activism and resistance by Afrodescendant women.

CAP Center announces performers for Nov. 15 Fall Concert: NLE Choppa and Jay Sean
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
