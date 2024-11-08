The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Lily Nobunaga / The Bucknellian (note, this graphic is from the 2020 election, so district colors may not be accurate for 2024)
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)

Anna Nykanen, Staff Writer
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

DOMESTIC

Five “swing” states in the 2024 US presidential election received hoax bomb threats from Russian email domains on election day this past Tuesday, Nov. 5. The threats—issued to over 50 polling sites across the states of Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania–caused only minor delays to polling but nevertheless fostered fear within the voting population. While no bombs were ultimately discovered, experts raised concerns regarding how the presence of the threats may deter voters from visiting polling sites and thus suppress votes in the key locations determining the fate of the election. In the words of the Russian Embassy in the United States, the hoax was absolute “nonsense” and the Russian government claims no association or involvement with the perpetrators. However, officials from Germany have again voiced accusations over Russian-orchestrated bomb threats in the Moldovan elections last week. Some officials, including Ben Schafer from the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund, had anticipated that Russia may employ a similar strategy in America as it had in Moldova and now refers to the similar language and structure between the emailed threats in both nations as evidence for Russian culpability. Ultimately, though, the use of a particular country’s email domain does not guarantee that the message originated from that nation and the creators of the hoax may simply have sought to inspire chaos and controversy (NBC). The fact that no bombs were ever discovered further bolsters that potential explanation.

Dangerous wildfires are once again threatening Southern California. As of Wednesday, Nov. 6, the National Weather Service has labeled the situation in Los Angeles as “particularly dangerous” and is warning residents to be wary and shelter in place. At the time of writing, the effects of the fires have grown to 14,000 acres, “fueled by what fire officials called a significant Santa Ana wind event” (ABC).Pacific Coast Highway, famous for its lavish Malibu mansions on the sea, has been closed as firefighting crews struggle to contain a rapidly spreading and intensifying blaze—fueled by winds reaching 100 mph and humidity as low as eight percent. These conditions create an ideal environment for “extreme and life-threatening” wildfires and experts anticipate that evacuations in certain areas of the county may become necessary “at a moment’s notice.” Multiple gas and electric companies have preemptively turned off power in Southern and Northern California, concerned that spreading flames may light equipment on fire. The scene of the wildfires will likely intensify before improving.

INTERNATIONAL

Late Tuesday night, US officials declared Donald Trump the 47th president of the United States. His re-election, while undoubtedly significant for America’s democracy, will also create a dramatic impact on major issues occurring at the international level. Trump’s campaign centered largely around an “America First” ideology—promising to prioritize American economic and security interests abroad. In light of escalating conflicts in both Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as well as mounting tensions with China, a considerable portion of American voters found these promises reassuring. Trump claims the ability to easily end the war in Ukraine and pledges to bring peace between Israel and Hamas; he also aims to more effectively “contain” China, employing high tariffs on Chinese imports to the US as a way to both grow American businesses and limit China’s global economic influence. 

Within US borders and in countries around the world, people hold vastly differing opinions regarding the potential efficacy and morality of Trump’s foreign policies. Despite these high ideals, President Trump has thus far failed to offer specifics as to how he plans to bring these goals to fruition. Furthermore, his interest in pulling the US from the NATO alliance—which could potentially decrease the US national debt—would have serious ramifications for American allies in Europe, economically and security-wise. 

In the Middle East, a stronger pro-Israel approach may further aggravate Arab nations already on negative terms with America. Thus, whether or not increased US involvement in Israel and Gaza would elevate or diminish the violence remains to be seen. 

Lastly, higher tariffs on goods shipped from China could serve to protect American manufacturing jobs; however, Trump also expresses a level of admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Opponents cite these sentiments as another example of his “admiration for dictators,” a potentially troubling pattern that poses a threat to America’s democratic integrity and, therefore, the democratic integrity of the entire free world (BBC). 

Presently, with the results of Tuesday’s election more-or-less solidified, America and the globe must simply watch and wait for how this dramatic shift in leadership will spell either good fortune or disaster for the already strained scene of foreign relations. Trump’s return to office marks a new era in international politics and diplomacy. Only time will tell how that era will unfold.

