Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
November 15, 2024
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
November 15, 2024
Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election
November 15, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer heading to Patriot League Championship
November 15, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swimming and Diving goes 2-1 at quad meet
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football extends winning streak to two after win over Fordham
November 15, 2024
Volleyball goes 12-2 in Patriot League play to set record
November 15, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Convenience killed Black Friday
November 15, 2024
Image Courtesy of Andrew Z. Colvin
Our fight to save the planet
November 15, 2024
The final stretch: First semester burnout
November 15, 2024
Why buying college books feels like a comedy of errors
November 15, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Yayoi Kusama, “Infinity Mirror Room”, 2017, National Gallery Singapore Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Choo Yut Shing
Is intentionality overrated?
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“GUTS World Tour” movie offers the best seat in the house
November 15, 2024
It’s that time of year: Friendsgiving
November 15, 2024
“ThanksKilling”: Holiday cinema at its most fowl
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell seniors reflect on their journeys through the University’s Voice Performance
November 15, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Tuning in to WVBU’s 100 year anniversary
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
November 15, 2024

As the semester starts to wrap up, “The Bucknellian” sat down once more with Eliza Morris ’26, Vice President of Administration of Bucknell Student Government, to follow up on the implementation of free, accessible emergency contraception on campus. 

  1. For those Bucknellians who missed it the first time around, what is Julie Care? Where is it located at Bucknell, and why did BSG implement it? 

Julie Care is “a progestin‑only emergency contraception product that helps prevent pregnancy before it starts when taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex,” as stated on the juliecare.co website. If you are familiar with “Plan B,” that is what Julie Care is, but a different, just as effective brand. Throughout my time here at Bucknell, I’ve seen an immense number of students pushing for free, 24/7 anonymous access to emergency contraception instead of having to go to  Student Health for a consultation and pay a small price or paying the full store price at CVS. Everyone deserves to have access to feminine health care without having to worry about financial struggles or the judgment of their peers. Because of that, this product is now available to all, free of charge, and free of consultation, at any time in the Women’s Resource Center and during open hours at Student Health.

  1. When was Julie Care access “installed”? 

Julie Care access was put into place at the Women’s Resource Center at the beginning of this academic year. 

  1. What were your/BSG’s hopes for its usage (in terms of statistics or just general community aid)? 

The hope for this implementation was that people would be able to access Julie Care whenever needed! We didn’t really have any hope for the amount of usage Julie would get, given that there can be some harmful side effects if Julie is overused, but we just wanted to make sure it is always present and accessible for those who need it.

  1. As of now, what are the statistics for its usage looking like? 

The inventory and restock of Julie in the Women’s Resource Center is taken every day and the goal is to have 20-25 boxes in the room at all times. On average, about 25 boxes are taken per week—between one and 13 are taken per day, with an all-time high of 21 being taken on Nov. 7 of this year. We assumed this uptick could be a result of people’s concerns following the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election. In August, a total of eight boxes were taken from the WRC and 11 boxes were taken from Student Health. In September, 168 boxes were taken from the WRC and 111 boxes were taken from Student Health. In October, 94 boxes were taken from the WRC and 58 boxes were taken from Student Health. Overall, we’ve seen some pretty consistent month-to-month engagement. 

  1. Why was it important to keep usage anonymous? 

Sex is very stigmatized in society, and even more so in a concentrated college campus setting, which can cause people to feel targeted and embarrassed if they think people may be aware of their private life. Emergency contraception is a personal thing that only concerns the individual choosing to use it, so it’s important that people’s privacy is protected. Additionally, keeping usage anonymous ensures that people are not shying away from using the product if they need it. 

  1. What are your hopes and plans for Julie Care moving forward?

I hope that Bucknell is able to continue giving out Julie to students, and that this right remains for the foreseeable future. This is a huge step forward for Bucknell and women’s access to sexual care, and it is essential that this remains and grows. I hope more students become aware of this resource at Bucknell and feel comfortable utilizing it. Lastly, I hope that we can eventually have Julie Care given out via vending machine in a safe, private space on campus. 

  1. Anything else you’d like the Bucknell student population to know? 

Bucknell Student Government is here for you! Please never hesitate to reach out with questions or concerns to [email protected], visit our website at https://bsg.blogs.bucknell.edu/, and follow us on Instagram @bucknellstudentgov.

BSG wants to thank Student Health for their willingness to collaborate and progress emergency contraception access on campus.

Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
