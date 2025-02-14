The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
February 14, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
February 14, 2025
Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
February 14, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse impress with 21-8 win against St. Bonaventure
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Water Polo sweeps Bucknell Invitational
February 14, 2025
Lianne Garrahan, The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis downs Johns Hopkins and Morgan State
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball stuns Army
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)
February 14, 2025
Underrated campus locations
February 14, 2025
How easy is it to get a job on campus?
February 14, 2025
Validation is a drug
February 14, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The good, the bad, the Super Bowl ads
February 14, 2025
A reflection on Lunar New Year – and my culture
February 14, 2025
PQHAÜS: Art that doesn’t shy away from modern sadness
February 14, 2025
Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg Farmers Market: From weekly tradition to community space
February 14, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
February 14, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

Bucknell University’s Ellen Clarke Bertrand Library has earned a 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity (LEAD) Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The LEAD Award honors academic libraries’ programs and initiatives that encourage and support inclusive excellence and belonging across their campus. These include but are not limited to research, technology, accessibility, exhibitions and community outreach. Bucknell will be featured, along with 33 other recipients, in the March 2025 issue of Insight Into Diversity.

“The Library & Information Technology team is deeply honored to receive this award,” says Param Bedi, vice president for Library & Information Technology. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are embedded in our University and Library & Information Technology strategic plans and I am proud of the work the Library & Information team does on a daily basis to make sure that every student, faculty, staff or community member we engage with feels a sense of belonging. This award is a powerful reminder that our efforts to create a more inclusive environment are making a difference at Bucknell.”

Bucknell’s Library & Information Technology (L&IT) staff stewards and develops the collection of the Ellen Clarke Bertrand Library and supports the University’s curriculum by offering more than 860,000 items, access to tens of thousands of periodicals and more than 200 databases, technical resources and support services, and opportunities to collaborate with campus partners to drive innovation in teaching and scholarship.

By building relationships across campus, Bucknell’s L&IT organization made significant strides in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Collaborative accomplishments include developing a comprehensive disability services and accessibility guide, hosting digital accessibility workshops with human resources and partnering with the Office of Accessibility Resources to address accessibility challenges. L&IT staff have also engaged with student groups to understand their DEI-related needs and collaborated with the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life to create a resource for religious observances. Centering the library as a hub for accessibility and diversity has inspired and empowered the campus community to work better together.

“We know that many academic libraries are not always recognized for their dedication to diversity, inclusion and access,” says Lenore Pearlstein, owner and publisher of Insight Into Diversity. “We are proud to honor these college and university libraries as role models for other institutions of higher education.”

A call for nominations for this award was made in October 2024. For more information about the 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity (LEAD) Award, visit insightintodiversity.com.

Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog