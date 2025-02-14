The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University
February 14, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
February 14, 2025
Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
February 14, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse impress with 21-8 win against St. Bonaventure
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Water Polo sweeps Bucknell Invitational
February 14, 2025
Lianne Garrahan, The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis downs Johns Hopkins and Morgan State
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball stuns Army
February 14, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Appreciating Valentine’s Day (outside of romantic love)
February 14, 2025
Underrated campus locations
February 14, 2025
How easy is it to get a job on campus?
February 14, 2025
Validation is a drug
February 14, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The good, the bad, the Super Bowl ads
February 14, 2025
A reflection on Lunar New Year – and my culture
February 14, 2025
PQHAÜS: Art that doesn’t shy away from modern sadness
February 14, 2025
Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance
February 14, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg Farmers Market: From weekly tradition to community space
February 14, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
February 14, 2025
Bucknell RA Union ratifies contract agreement with University

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, in a culmination of negotiations that began in August of 2024 and have been ongoing on a monthly basis since the Bucknell Residential Advisors (RAs) voted in favor of a new contract. Of the forty-two RAs virtually present at the ratification session, all voted to adopt the contract, which had seen amendments as agreed upon between Bucknell and the RA Union as recently as Jan. 28; over a dozen additional RAs emailed in their votes to the affirmative. Bucknell has 110 RAs on staff, but to ratify the new contract, a majority “yes” vote was only necessary from those present at the ratification session itself. 

Bucknell’s RAs voted to join the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OEPIU) Local 153 on April 4 of last year, which the RA Bargaining Committee followed-up with a survey of membership about their priorities going into the bargaining process and developing an initial proposal to present to Bucknell from there. The newly ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement covers areas including management rights, nondiscrimination, discipline and grievances, health and safety, work schedules and staffing ratios.

A large priority for RAs going into bargaining was compensation, with RAs previously receiving a credit for the full value of their housing, a $100 stipend per semester, a free parking pass, and 10% off at Barnes and Noble. As a result of the new contract, RAs will receive a biweekly payment totaling $800 by the end of each semester applied as payroll so as to not affect financial aid qualifications or packages, with a $40 union due automatically deducted each month. Additionally, RAs will maintain their housing credit and receive a credit the value of 20% of the most expensive meal plan towards a given RA’s meal plan selection, also still receiving the parking pass and Barnes and Noble discount.

Increased job security is an another agreement reached in this new contract— RAs are now guaranteed Just Cause Protection. Additional items include Medical Amnesty for RAs: RAs are not subject to termination for alcohol or drug violations if seeking medical assistance and not creating serious risk of harm, automatic reappointment for any RA with a satisfactory job record, more input in housing placement, agreed upon RA:Student ratios and protections against discrimination, for fair and free speech in the workplace and for safe working conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Bryce Merry ’25, who has been moving negotiations forward and working closely with OPEIU Local 153 throughout the bargaining process, is satisfied with the newly ratified contract. “Bargaining has been both a relatively short and relatively long process,” he reflects, “and I’m happy to have completed it before graduating.” Though all of the progress made feels like a victory to him, he is “personally really pleased about the better job protections,” which range from “a stronger reappointment process, to medical amnesty for RAs and their friends. To have it all in writing and to know that OPEIU Local 153 is ready and willing to help us at any given moment is worth all the work.” 

Merry’s coworker and fellow bargaining committee member John Klopcic ’25 has been an RA in Vedder for two years in a row now. At the conclusion of negotiations and the ratification of the new RA contract, he finds himself “just [feeling] happy that no future RA here [will] ever have to get stuck in an unwanted placement for two years ever again.”

With an administration in the White House that is not sympathetic towards unions and labor demands, the RA bargaining committee is largely pleased to have reached a comprehensive agreement with the University at this time. The contract is set for the next two years, at the end of which RAs and Bucknell will bargain new terms.

(Visited 146 times, 19 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bertrand Library earns ‘Insight Into Diversity’ 2025 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity Award
Bucknell Office of General Counsel releases ICE agent encounter protocol
Courtesy of Chris Martine
Bucknell couple publishes field guide to shrubs and woody vines of the region
Shared Governance Implementation Committee proposes system restructure
Courtesy of Bucknell Communications
Producer and Bucknell alumnus Andrew Meyer '71 to hold virtual conversation with students
Photo Courtesy of O'Leary Holdings
Entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank’ panelist Kevin O’Leary will be next Bucknell Forum speaker
More in Top Stories
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men's Lacrosse impress with 21-8 win against St. Bonaventure
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Water Polo sweeps Bucknell Invitational
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The good, the bad, the Super Bowl ads
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg Farmers Market: From weekly tradition to community space
Photo Courtesy of CAA Speakers
Comedian Marcello Hernandez speaks for spring Student Lectureship
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog