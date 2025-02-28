The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore ’93 and Jordy Leiser ’06 talk vision, risk and success at Bucknell Forum
February 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Communications
Undergraduate Executive Interns make lasting impact on campus
February 28, 2025
Bravman delivers annual University Address, plots future course for Bucknell
February 28, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/21/2025)
February 21, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Men’s Tennis extends winning season 7-2 after defeating Villanova and St. Joseph’s
February 28, 2025
Softball takes series against Delaware State
February 28, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball secures major win over Army on Senior Day
February 28, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swim and Dive host Patriot League Championship
February 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp’ 27
February 21, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Which nation is the best at hockey?
February 21, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Sienna Williams / The Bucknellian
College or bust?
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Why is the Bucknell community better once we leave Bucknell?
February 28, 2025
Should we be worried about recent air traffic accidents?
February 28, 2025
Unmasking the semester: How fall’s optimism gives way to spring’s unfiltered reality
February 28, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Saturday Night Live” celebrates its 50th year with an iconic anniversary special
February 28, 2025
New Haven, Connecticut—100 years of America’s pizza capital 
February 28, 2025
Analogue dreams and grave robbers
February 28, 2025
Caroline Sullivan / The Bucknellian
“All We Imagine As Light” Review
February 28, 2025
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
Meet Seventh St. Café’s resident musician, Don Engelhardt
February 28, 2025
Celebrating brotherhood, diversity and legacy: The Biff Hoffman Memorial Lectureship
Celebrating brotherhood, diversity and legacy: The Biff Hoffman Memorial Lectureship
February 28, 2025
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
Bucknell’s Freeman Personal Finance Workshop prepares students for life after graduation
February 21, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Bucknell Theatre gets “Macbitchy” in winter showcase
February 21, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Undergraduate Executive Interns make lasting impact on campus

Sarah Downey, Contributing Writer
February 28, 2025
Gordon_R_Wenzel
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Communications
Each year, the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program (UEIP) offers 10 to 12 highly motivated Bucknell students the ability to work alongside a mentor in one of Bucknell’s executive offices. The unique program helps interns sharpen their professional skills and build relationships with senior staff of the University. It annually attracts driven students who are interested in gaining campus work experience and are dedicated to making a positive impact on campus.

UEIP was established in 2007, and interns are hired from among a pool of applicants in various executive offices. This year, the executive interns are using their talents and skills in the Office of the President, Office of the Dean of Students, Office of the Provost, Division of Marketing & Communications, Office of the Dean of Arts & Sciences, Office of the Dean of Engineering, Office of the Dean of the Freeman College of Management, Office of University Advancement, Office of Athletics & Recreation, Division of Library & Information Technology and, for the first year, the Division of Equity and Inclusive Excellence.

“UEIP is an impactful opportunity that is mutually beneficial for the members of the program and Bucknell,” says Kayla Howie ’25, who works in the Office of the President. “As interns, we get to learn more about the behind the scenes of the University and truly understand how each office works independently and together to allow Bucknell to function. Additionally, the program allows these offices to hear student voices directly.”

The interns can use that connection to develop projects they think will be impactful to Bucknellians.

“I applied to UEIP because I have an interest in working in higher education in the future,” says Alma Ledwidge ’25, who works in the Office of the Provost. Over the year, Ledwidge developed a student transcript that includes extracurricular activities to offer employers a better understanding of how Bucknellians engage on campus. “My mentor listened to what I was interested in—projects that outwardly and effectively benefit the student experience—and let me take those on.”

Story continues below advertisement

The role also puts the students, who hail from many different disciplines, together, allowing collaboration across colleges and offices. The students typically work on a larger project, which would not be possible without their combined knowledge and connections on campus. Past projects have included a “Bye to the ‘Burg’” downtown event for departing seniors, connected to the Market Street shops.

“Institutional change cannot be accomplished from one person or one department; it is the joining of forces that will allow for widespread impact,” says Howie. “As Bucknell is moving into strategic planning for 2030, student voices are critically important, and we have the potential to use this platform to make sure students’ voices are heard and valued in this process and afterward.”

The 11 executive interns participating in the program are: Kayla Howie ’25 in the office of the President, majoring in global management and Spanish; Julia Reynolds ’25 in the Office of the Dean of Students, majoring in chemistry and environmental science with a minor in women’s & gender studies; Alma Ledwidge ’25 in the Office of the Provost, majoring in history; Sarah Downey ’25 in the Division of Marketing & Communications, majoring in Italian studies and political science with a creative writing minor; Maddy Grieco ’26 in the Office of the Dean of Arts & Sciences, majoring in literary and Italian studies; Hunter Gehman ’25 in the Office of the Dean of Engineering, a computer engineering major; Saniya Brown-Baptiste ’27 in the Office of the Dean of the Freeman College of Management, a markets, innovation & design and critical Black studies double major; Waina Ali ’26 in University Advancement, a political science major; Dylan Reiff ’27 in the Office of Athletics & Recreation, an international relations and French major; Ibrahim Tahir ’26 in the Division of Library & Information Technology, a computer science and economics major and Hannah Kim ’25 in the Division of Equity and Inclusive Excellence, a mechanical engineering major.

(Visited 45 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore ’93 and Jordy Leiser ’06 talk vision, risk and success at Bucknell Forum
Bravman delivers annual University Address, plots future course for Bucknell
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
James Giffen / Bucknell University
Kevin O’Leary: “I’m an ambassador for the American Dream”
rawpixel.com / National Archives
Faculty discuss changing federal policies, impact on Bucknell
More in Top Stories
Sienna Williams / The Bucknellian
College or bust?
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men's Basketball secures major win over Army on Senior Day
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
"Saturday Night Live" celebrates its 50th year with an iconic anniversary special
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
Meet Seventh St. Café's resident musician, Don Engelhardt
Bucknell needs snow days
Bucknell needs snow days
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball defeats Lafayette 62-51