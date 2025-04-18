The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Multilingual program to be offered at Class of 2025 and future Commencements
April 17, 2025
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
April 17, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Forbes names Bucknell a top midsized employer in Pennsylvania
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Softball's Sunday comeback against Lafayette
Softball’s Sunday comeback against Lafayette
April 17, 2025
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
April 17, 2025
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
April 17, 2025
Track and Field finds ten all-time marks at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Harvard is just the first stop on Trump’s war on higher ed
April 17, 2025
Connected but not really: Bucknell Wi-Fi deserves better
April 17, 2025
The return of political apathy
April 17, 2025
When everyone’s not okay but no one says it
April 17, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
One day of "Psychodelphia"
One day of “Psychodelphia”
April 17, 2025
A review of “Mickey 17”: The cost of being disposable
April 17, 2025
The beauty of bouldering
April 17, 2025
Shows that were canceled too soon
April 17, 2025
Bucknell’s Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy Office enters a new chapter
April 17, 2025
Theatre Department takes on Shakespeare for Spring Mainstage performance
April 17, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Kara Walker, WVIA
Innovation, impact and inspiration shine at 2025 BizPitch Competition
April 11, 2025
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
Students’ perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Multilingual program to be offered at Class of 2025 and future Commencements

Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
April 17, 2025

As a result of efforts from Bucknell Student Government (BSG), the commencement program for the Class of 2025 will be translated from English into six other languages. BSG has committed to funding this initiative in perpetuity, ensuring that the families of future graduates continue to be able to take part in the milestone celebration. 

This year, the program will be translated into Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Dari, Turkish and Arabic, which reflect some of the most common language backgrounds of Bucknell students’ families. As of now, the portion of the commencement program that will be translated is the Order of Ceremony, which includes the event schedule, speakers, musical performances and other key ceremonial moments.

Class of 2025 BSG President Gabby Segura-Suarez proposed and organized the translation initiative and sees it as a critical step toward making Bucknell more inclusive and welcoming.

“For diverse families and friends, these translations communicate that they belong and are valued members of the Bucknell community,” Segura-Suarez stated. “It means parents and grandparents who may have made tremendous sacrifices for their student’s education can fully participate in celebrating that achievement. It means international families who travel great distances can follow along with the ceremony that honors their loved one’s accomplishments. Beyond the practical benefits, it sends a powerful message about Bucknell’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. It acknowledges that our community extends beyond campus and includes the global families who support our students.”

Story continues below advertisement

Segura-Suarez began thinking about offering a multilingual program based on her own experience, telling The Bucknellian: 

“The idea came from my personal experience as the daughter of immigrants from Colombia. English is my parents’ second language, and over the years I noticed that they couldn’t fully engage with important events at Bucknell— and I wanted them to be able to. During my junior year, I began thinking more deeply about how many other families might be experiencing the same thing. I also spoke with students from a wide range of backgrounds, and many shared similar concerns. They expressed how much more included their families would feel if language weren’t a barrier.” 

After seeing that other students shared the experience of cultural and language barriers at campus events that made families feel “left out or disconnected during major celebrations,” Segura-Suarez felt a responsibility to act. 

She began seeking support for her idea during the last school year but was initially denied because of concerns about translations in the printed program, which would make it over 20 pages long. 

But, this year, Segura-Suarez was able to meet with Erin Paschal, Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs, and Moe McGuinness, Dean of Students, who both brainstormed with her about how to make translations possible. In this meeting, they came up with an idea to use a QR code, displayed on the screens at commencement, which would allow families to access translated programs on their devices during the ceremony.

With an idea set, Segura-Suarez worked closely with the Offices of Events Management and of Global & Off-Campus Education for support with the translation itself. She also collaborated with the Office of Diversity & Inclusion, the Registrar’s Office and the Commencement Planning Committee throughout the process. 

Segura-Suarez noted that the student government representatives from the Class of 2025 were “key to moving the project forward.” When Segura-Suarez presented a formal resolution to the BSG Congress, it received strong support. 

That support was so strong, in fact, that BSG agreed to continue to pay for translation of the commencement program in years going forward. Segura-Suarez said that decision was “incredibly meaningful,” going on to say that “this permanence reflects the importance of inclusion at Bucknell and shows that student government truly values creating an equitable experience for all community members. I feel proud that our class identified a simple yet meaningful way to make commencement more accessible, and that future classes won’t have to advocate for this basic form of inclusion— it will simply be there for them. My hope for the future is that students—both within and outside of BSG—will continue to build on this initiative.”

Segura-Suarez sees this project as just the beginning, stating that there will “always be more room for growth and new ideas to make Bucknell a more inclusive and welcoming space.” 

(Visited 29 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Forbes names Bucknell a top midsized employer in Pennsylvania
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
Bucknell Management 101 students give a helping hand to Northumberland County
Linsday Beier, News Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg participates in nationwide "Hands Off!" assembly
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures
More in Top Stories
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Harvard is just the first stop on Trump’s war on higher ed
Softball's Sunday comeback against Lafayette
Softball's Sunday comeback against Lafayette
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
One day of "Psychodelphia"
One day of "Psychodelphia"
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women's Tennis dominates on Senior Day
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Hands Off: Why Lewisburg is protesting Trump
About the Contributor
Dora Kreitzer
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor