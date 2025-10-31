The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Courtesy of Emily Payne, Bucknell University
Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions
October 30, 2025
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween
October 30, 2025
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie brings high energy to Sojka Pavilion
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen’s classic to life
October 30, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
Breaking the Bubble (10/31)
October 30, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
Breaking the Bubble (10/24)
October 23, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
Breaking the Bubble (10/10)
October 9, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 2, 2025
Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier
October 30, 2025
Field Hockey wins on senior day
October 30, 2025
Women’s Tennis competes at ITA Conference Masters
October 30, 2025
Swimming and Diving find nine event wins at fall invitational
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic '26
Bison of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 30, 2025
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete ’27
Bison of the Week: Prizila Negrete ’27
October 23, 2025
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
Bison of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’26
October 9, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski ’28
October 2, 2025
Penn State takes on Ohio State
Penn State takes on Ohio State
October 30, 2025
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
Beyond the Bison: A preview into the World Series
October 23, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
Philadelphia Eagles collapse en route to suffering first loss of 2025 season
October 9, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 25, 2025
Fall fashion: No more pajama pants!
October 30, 2025
Mindfulness meditation: A class overview
October 30, 2025
The things we learn about each other
October 30, 2025
Seasonal depression is made up and a Netflix marketing tactic
October 30, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Athaliah’s spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
Athaliah’s spooky list of hauntingly Halloweeny horror movies/series
October 30, 2025
“IT: Welcome to Derry” pilot: Pennywise returns in this gruesome prequel
October 30, 2025
Do you want to play a game? Visiting the “Scream” franchise one movie at a time!
October 30, 2025
Diwali at Bucknell: A celebration of light, love, and home
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
Bucknell Greeks in action: Fraternity philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
Bucknell Greeks in action: Sorority philanthropy spotlights
October 30, 2025
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell’s late-night food truck
Inside the flying bison: Bucknell’s late-night food truck
October 23, 2025
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
Bucknell seniors find independence living off campus
October 9, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 10, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 10, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Men’s tennis dominates at ITA Conference Masters Qualifier

Maddie Fowler, Sports Co-Editor
October 30, 2025
Keith Lucas

Men’s Tennis continued its conference-winning streak from the spring as it competed in Bethlehem, Pa., last weekend at the ITA Conference Masters Qualifier. The Bison repeated their results from the tournament a year ago, where they remained undefeated against all other teams and only lost to another teammate.

Amar Tahirovic ’26 and Brendan McDonald ’26 won the doubles division; the pair has now qualified for the ITA Masters Tournament in San Diego. Tahirovic also qualified individually in the singles division and will compete in San Diego in both singles and doubles.

The Bison quickly established themselves on the first day of competition. Tahirovic, the returning champion and No. 1 seed, swept his Colgate opponent in two sets, 6-1, 6-1. Adam Stavrakas ’26, the No. 3 seed, defeated his Holy Cross competitor 6-2, 6-4. For the doubles session, Tahirovic and McDonald held their reputation as returning champions and No.1 seeds to easily win over a pair from Loyola, 8-3. 

The second day proved just as fruitful as the first. Tahirovic quickly defeated his two opponents on Saturday. He swept his Navy opponent 6-1, 6-1 and took a win against the fourth-seed from Boston, 6-1, 6-2. Stavrakas beat Army 6-4, 6-1 in his quarterfinal match. His next match against Navy proved a bit tougher, going 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3. Tahirovic and McDonald came together against Lehigh to win 8-4 in the semifinals. These victories put Stavrakas and Tahirovic to face each other in the finals, just like the previous year.

Story continues below advertisement

The results on Sunday left Tahirovic and McDonald on top. The two started the day with their final match of doubles against Boston, where they found success with an 8-5 victory. This win qualifies them for the ITA Masters Tournament as a pair for the second year in a row. Later in the day, Tahirovic and Stavrakas faced off in the finals for a repeat of all-Bison in the final singles match. The two fought hard, going into three sets. Finally, Tahirovic bested his teammate 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. This second set was his only dropped set in the entire tournament. This victory secured Tahirovic his third appearance at an ITA tournament. His performance from the weekend won him Bison of the Week honors.

Tahirovic and McDonald will represent the Bison in San Diego, Nov. 6-9.

(Visited 16 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Field Hockey wins on senior day
Women’s Tennis competes at ITA Conference Masters
Swimming and Diving find nine event wins at fall invitational
Volleyball falls twice against Loyola and American
Men’s Soccer draws scoreless finish against American
Men’s Water Polo faces tough competition at the Julian Fraser memorial tournament
About the Contributor
Maddie Fowler
Maddie Fowler, Assistant Sports Co-Editor