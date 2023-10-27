The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
October 27, 2023
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
Confusion lingers over students' understanding of the Board of Trustees
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
Breaking the Bubble (10/06/2023)
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
Field Hockey dominates Lehigh in Patriot League play
Women's Soccer beat out Lafayette in 2-0 game
Women's Golf secures top five finish in final event
Women's Swimming falls three points short in Fall Invite
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison '24
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett '24
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo '27
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic '26
Rangers' remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
Taylor Swift takes on her NFL era
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
Ugg, I just love fall!
Review: Netflix's Bodies
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
The Bucknell tarantula apocalypse
Is Bucknell haunted???
Witchcraft 101: Bucknell offers elective course in "spellbinding studies"
Gordon Ramsay films an episode of "Hell's Kitchen" at Bostwick
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students' global adventures
Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month
A taste of town: Lewisburg restaurant spotlight
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
Review: Netflix’s Bodies

Spencer Howell, Senior Writer
October 27, 2023

Last weekend, instead of doing the mounds of school work I should have been doing, I decided to start a new mini-series on Netflix entitled “Bodies.It follows the lives of four detectives as they all discover the same dead body in the same location, decades apart from one another. Detective Hillinghead finds him first on Longharvest Lane, Whitechapel, London, 1890. Then, Detective Whiteman in 1941, Detective Hasan in 2023 and finally Detective Maplewood in 2053. Without revealing too much, I will say that every event in this timeline is caused by the actions of a single man, Elias Mannix. Though he was born sometime in the 21st century, he died in 1941 at the hands of Detective Whiteman, and every action in between creates a time loop with no beginning and no end, but which leads to Mannix being born again and again and again from his very own lineage.

To say that things get a bit confusing would be an understatement, but the intrigue is too real to pass up; I was hooked within the first five minutes of the show’s opening. As a lover of procedural dramas and science fiction who is also a believer in time travel and the creation of paradoxes, this series captured multiple facets of my attention. I cannot emphasize how much I would recommend it.

For some real-world context, Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity posits that, technically, time travel is real; it is affected by speed of travel and gravitational force. For example, a clock on Earth would move faster than a clock on an airplane that was traveling in the same direction as Earth rotates because “the faster you travel, the slower you experience time,” (NASA, 2020). On the other hand, if someone were to be at the edge of a black hole, that force of gravity would cause mere hours to pass while 1,000 years might go by on Earth (Scoles, 2023). All of this is to say that, though time travel is technically real, it is not in the way that the media portrays it; hopping into a machine or portal and simply disappearing.

In Bodies, time travel occurs through the discovery of a particle that splits the body in time. The closer one stands to the particle, the more they can feel their body splitting into the past, present and future. It is unclear how Mannix travels back to one specific time while the dead man travels to multiple different time periods at once, but so it goes. Nothing can stop time; everything that happens is supposed to happen, and there is no way to change what your outcome is meant to be. Unless, of course, there is.

This limited Netflix series is easily one of the biggest must-see shows this season. So while you may have plans this weekend, only time will tell what you are truly meant to be doing. Happy binging!

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the individual writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Bucknellian.

