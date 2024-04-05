On school safety threats

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

In Memoriam: Christian Samay '24
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Students share experiences of Friday’s active shooter alert
April 5, 2024
Campus experiences active shooting hoax
April 5, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Jane Fonda delves into past and future activism for Bucknell Forum
March 29, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball sweeps Lafayette
March 29, 2024
Men’s Tennis has overwhelming win over Duquesne
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Wrestling concludes season at NCAA Championships
March 29, 2024
Track & Field heads down south
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Sentiments from Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual Life
April 5, 2024
55 minutes of turmoil
April 5, 2024
Letter from the editor
April 5, 2024
On school safety threats
April 5, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
How are you doing: When you don’t know what to feel
April 5, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Julie Louisa Hagenbuch
EXTINCTION: Using art and technology to preserve history
March 29, 2024
Queen bees and “Mean Girls” movies
March 29, 2024
Reflections on a trip to Flushing, NY: how food helped me embrace my heritage
March 29, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managaging Editor / The Bucknellian Jake Shane Photo: Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
(OCTO)PUSS PSA: Jake Shane comes to Bucknell!
March 29, 2024
Guardians of the canopy: The remarkable individuals planting tomorrow’s rainforests
March 7, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Students share experiences of Friday’s active shooter alert

Sentiments from Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual Life

April 5, 2024

55 minutes of turmoil

April 5, 2024

How are you doing: When you don’t know what to feel

April 5, 2024

On school safety threats

Ryan Firko, Staff Writer
April 5, 2024

Before I begin talking about the events that occurred Friday night and my experiences and viewpoints for it, I want to take time to share my sincerest condolences to all that knew Christian. Unfortunately, our paths never crossed, but after his passing I wish I had gotten to know him. It is interesting how when someone you didn’t even know dies, you wish that you had time to be a part of their life. Again, I wish all that did know him the best and I hope that you find some peace over the next few weeks. 

Friday was a rough way start the weekend and I want to start by saying that I am glad it ended up being a hoax (more on that later). I know each person on campus (and off campus for that matter) had a different experience and I want to take a quick moment to appreciate the bravery faced by those that were outside or in academic buildings when the notice went around. It required extreme mental toughness to remain as calm as possible and make sure that you were staying safe. To everyone that had to do that, I salute you. I also want to thank the first responders that quickly took action to control the situation, as this helped the whole campus community feel more protected during this time. 

 On Friday evening, I had just finished getting dinner in Bostwick and was on my way back to my dorm room after walking my friends to theirs. It was once they got inside that I started hearing the sirens of the two township cop cars getting closer. I had gotten to the point where I could just barely see 7th street and I turned around and saw the police cars flying up the road towards campus. They were quickly joined by a P-Safe car. To be honest, I didn’t think too much about it and just focused on getting back to my room in Harris. Lo and behold, I received the P-Safe notification just as I got inside. I put the pieces together and quickly locked the door. I shut our open shade and equipped myself with a 4-foot-long metal pipe that I had for a project. I then relaxed on the couch in our room with my pipe until the all clear was issued and then just chilled in my room for the rest of the night.

Unfortunately, this was not my first experience with this. Back when I was in high school, a bomb threat was called into the district office of my school, causing both my school and a neighboring one to be evacuated. As per usual with these types of situations, the information was hard to come by at first and nobody was really sharing much in order to keep the students calm. At the time, we didn’t really know much, so it was assumed to be an active shooter threat. I do remember, however, getting a call from my dad and him advising me that if I heard anything happen, “Run and get to the woods.” I was on the cross country team, so I knew a trail  that could get me home in 30 minutes if I ran. But still, my dad telling me this, at 15 years old, still sits with me. Nothing ended up happening, as it ended up being a hoax about a bomb planted inside one of the locker rooms. However, the fact that this happens more often than we want is serious. 

Reflecting on the recent scare our campus has experienced, it’s troubling to acknowledge the frequency of these incidents. This raises important questions: why do they happen and what drives individuals to resort to such extreme measures? A common assumption is that these individuals are struggling with mental health issues. While it’s understandable that some may feel unheard and are struggling mentally, resorting to frightening tactics is not the answer. This event shook campus in its entirety. However, we must recognize the complex motivations behind such actions to address the root causes. 

Thankfully, there’s a growing availability of resources to support individuals in processing their emotions and seeking help. While my personal experiences have thankfully turned out to be hoaxes, they speak to the prevalence of this issue. Overall, this is not the answer to managing feelings of anger or frustration. The detrimental impact such actions have on students cannot be overlooked. It’s crucial to consider the extreme effect these incidents have on people as well as the trauma it imposes. We need to strive for positive, non-threatening ways to address grievances.

Sentiments from Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual Life
55 minutes of turmoil
Letter from the editor
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Spicy water: The bitter truth
My run should not result in my murder
'WE DON’T TRUST YOU'

