Senior Reflection: Reid Fournier

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
May 10, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
May 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
2024 Commencement Speaker: Nadia Sasso ’11
May 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
May 10, 2024
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

May 10, 2024

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

May 10, 2024

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

May 10, 2024

Senior Reflection: Reid Fournier

Reid Fournier
May 10, 2024

I’m sure that many of my classmates would agree that our freshman year did not feel like the ‘real’ Bucknell. Despite the university’s best efforts, it was difficult to connect with others and make the most of the many opportunities that were typically available on campus for first years. Once mandates were lifted and school began to feel a bit more like the Bucknell I know now, I didn’t want to let any opportunity pass me by. My sophomore year, I joined Chi Phi and found an amazing community. My acapella group, Beyond Unison, was able to begin rehearsing in full swing, where I made some of my favorite memories and even got to perform at Radio City Music Hall as an opener for the Rockettes. I even had the opportunity to summit Kilimanjaro with OEL, where I found a new sense of confidence and realized just how much I was capable of. On campus, I also filled my days with rehearsals honing my craft of acting and singing through Bucknell Theatre and Bucknell Voice. During my time in these programs, I have gotten closer to becoming the artist that I aspire to be. I feel so fortunate to have had the chance to direct the One Act Play that Goes Wrong, to perform for the Bucknell community on stag, and to receive funding that allowed me to study at the Tom Todoroff Conservatory while attending Bucknell. I am so thankful for all of the people who made these experiences possible, and so memorable.

Throughout my journey here at Bucknell, I’ve often found myself wishing that I could warp time. Some days, I wished that I could make time move faster– the days would drag on as I did my best to complete the long list of tasks in front of me. Homework and assignments, along with multiple rehearsals, classes, and social events, made the days feel never-ending. But then somehow, by Sunday, the entire week was in the rearview mirror in what felt like an instant. Those weeks turned to months, those months turned to semesters, and suddenly I was faced with a looming graduation date and a year’s worth of ‘last times.’ The performances and concerts I had worked so hard to prepare for daily suddenly were over; the events and formals I had marked on my calendar came and went. During my time at Bucknell, I often felt like I was finding my way out of a maze. My vision was obstructed with the maze’s tall walls of obligations and deadlines. With each assignment finished and each milestone passed, another turn was approaching for me to navigate. But then suddenly, without warning, a final turn in the maze was taken and the walls disappeared to an open sky. There is still a part of me that wishes that I could turn around and go back in. But I know, as I reflect on my time at Bucknell, that each turn and obstacle has led me and prepared me to carve my own path.

More in Commencement 2024
Senior Reflection: Tiffany Jones
Senior Reflection: Spencer Howell
Senior Reflection: Juliana Rodrigues

