Staff of the Year: Aprile Englehart

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
May 10, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
May 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
2024 Commencement Speaker: Nadia Sasso ’11
May 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
May 10, 2024
Top Stories
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

May 10, 2024

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

May 10, 2024

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

May 10, 2024

View All

Staff of the Year: Aprile Englehart

Dora Kreitzer, Editor-in-Chief
May 10, 2024
Lauren+Medeiros%2C+Photography+Co-Editor+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

Aprile Englehart, Lead Cashier, is named the winner of this year’s Bucknellian Staff of the Year award. 

“I am seriously incredibly grateful to be selected,” Englehart said. “I just be myself and absolutely have loved meeting and learning about so many students through the years. I couldn’t imagine my life without Bucknell.”

Englehart has worked for the University for 28 years. Though she ran the pizza department in the Bison for eight years, since it closed she has been working as a cashier, one whom students look forward to seeing and some have even dubbed their “campus mom.” 

Though she has worked an average of 60 hours a week for three years, Englehart said she doesn’t mind because she really enjoys being here. Outside of work, Englehart spends most of her time with her eight, soon to be nine grandchildren, all under age 6. 

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about her favorite memories from her time at Bucknell, Englehart couldn’t give just one. “I am overwhelmed with how wonderful the students and staff are at Bucknell,” she stated. “I just love being at work.” 

Englehart cares deeply for the students and staff she interacts with, and recalls warmly how much the students have taken care of her. Though Englehart has “been through a lot at work” and in her personal life throughout her time at Bucknell, Englehart said the students have helped her immensely. 

“I got beautiful cards when I left for medical leave… The football team, lacrosse teams, and soccer teams filled out cards, and just reading their messages, I was so touched,” Englehart stated. When she experienced a loss ten years ago now, “if it wouldn’t have been for the Swimming and Diving team at that time, they made my days brighter every single day and kept me going… The kids are really caring. And I don’t think a lot of people really do realize that.”

Englehart equally takes care of others around her, not the least of which includes greeting every person at the Bison with a smile. When another cashier had nowhere to live, Englehart brought her in without a second thought, and the two of them have now been living together for two years. Englehart also brings athletic teams candy and fruit trays and gives some students gifts or even bakes cupcakes for their birthdays.

“If you don’t come in for a couple of days and I know you, I’m worried about you… Honestly, it’s like having all of my kids that I don’t have to pay for. I can just love them,” Englehart said.

Students are hands-down Englehart’s favorite part of the job, and are what motivates her to be able to be so kind and welcoming each shift. 

“I just love Bucknell, I love the students,” she stated. “That’s why I’m there. I get paid to socialize with my kids.” 

Despite working here for 28 years, this year will be Englehart’s first attending the commencement ceremony in person. She is eagerly looking forward to cheering on her students as they cross the stage. To the class of 2024, Englehart said “I pray each one of them succeeds in their next journey in life and visit me when they return to Bucknell.”

More in Commencement 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Faculty of the Year: William Meek
Senior Reflection: Reid Fournier
Senior Reflection: Tiffany Jones
Senior Reflection: Spencer Howell
Senior Reflection: Juliana Rodrigues
Senior Reflection: Endia Scales
About the Contributor
Dora Kreitzer
Dora Kreitzer, Editor-in-Chief

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
