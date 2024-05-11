Staff of the Year: Aprile Englehart

Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

Aprile Englehart, Lead Cashier, is named the winner of this year’s Bucknellian Staff of the Year award.

“I am seriously incredibly grateful to be selected,” Englehart said. “I just be myself and absolutely have loved meeting and learning about so many students through the years. I couldn’t imagine my life without Bucknell.”

Englehart has worked for the University for 28 years. Though she ran the pizza department in the Bison for eight years, since it closed she has been working as a cashier, one whom students look forward to seeing and some have even dubbed their “campus mom.”

Though she has worked an average of 60 hours a week for three years, Englehart said she doesn’t mind because she really enjoys being here. Outside of work, Englehart spends most of her time with her eight, soon to be nine grandchildren, all under age 6.

When asked about her favorite memories from her time at Bucknell, Englehart couldn’t give just one. “I am overwhelmed with how wonderful the students and staff are at Bucknell,” she stated. “I just love being at work.”

Englehart cares deeply for the students and staff she interacts with, and recalls warmly how much the students have taken care of her. Though Englehart has “been through a lot at work” and in her personal life throughout her time at Bucknell, Englehart said the students have helped her immensely.

“I got beautiful cards when I left for medical leave… The football team, lacrosse teams, and soccer teams filled out cards, and just reading their messages, I was so touched,” Englehart stated. When she experienced a loss ten years ago now, “if it wouldn’t have been for the Swimming and Diving team at that time, they made my days brighter every single day and kept me going… The kids are really caring. And I don’t think a lot of people really do realize that.”

Englehart equally takes care of others around her, not the least of which includes greeting every person at the Bison with a smile. When another cashier had nowhere to live, Englehart brought her in without a second thought, and the two of them have now been living together for two years. Englehart also brings athletic teams candy and fruit trays and gives some students gifts or even bakes cupcakes for their birthdays.

“If you don’t come in for a couple of days and I know you, I’m worried about you… Honestly, it’s like having all of my kids that I don’t have to pay for. I can just love them,” Englehart said.

Students are hands-down Englehart’s favorite part of the job, and are what motivates her to be able to be so kind and welcoming each shift.

“I just love Bucknell, I love the students,” she stated. “That’s why I’m there. I get paid to socialize with my kids.”

Despite working here for 28 years, this year will be Englehart’s first attending the commencement ceremony in person. She is eagerly looking forward to cheering on her students as they cross the stage. To the class of 2024, Englehart said “I pray each one of them succeeds in their next journey in life and visit me when they return to Bucknell.”

