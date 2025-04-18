The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Multilingual program to be offered at Class of 2025 and future Commencements
April 17, 2025
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
April 17, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Forbes names Bucknell a top midsized employer in Pennsylvania
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Softball's Sunday comeback against Lafayette
Softball’s Sunday comeback against Lafayette
April 17, 2025
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
April 17, 2025
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
April 17, 2025
Track and Field finds ten all-time marks at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Harvard is just the first stop on Trump’s war on higher ed
April 17, 2025
Connected but not really: Bucknell Wi-Fi deserves better
April 17, 2025
The return of political apathy
April 17, 2025
When everyone’s not okay but no one says it
April 17, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
One day of "Psychodelphia"
One day of “Psychodelphia”
April 17, 2025
A review of “Mickey 17”: The cost of being disposable
April 17, 2025
The beauty of bouldering
April 17, 2025
Shows that were canceled too soon
April 17, 2025
Bucknell’s Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy Office enters a new chapter
April 17, 2025
Theatre Department takes on Shakespeare for Spring Mainstage performance
April 17, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Kara Walker, WVIA
Innovation, impact and inspiration shine at 2025 BizPitch Competition
April 11, 2025
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
Students’ perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Softball’s Sunday comeback against Lafayette

Charlotte Dursee, Sports Editor
April 17, 2025

Bison Softball faced Lafayette in a three-game series last weekend. Although Saturday did not end in their favor, the Orange and Blue turned around to dominate the Leopards and finish the weekend 2-1.

Savannah Jones ʼ25 started on the mound for the Bison. She continued to pitch three perfect innings and prevented any hits from Lafayette. In the third inning, the Orange and Blue jumped to a 3-0 lead. MacKenzie Hilling ʼ25 was walked at her at bat. Marissa Rapino ʼ26 followed with a single. Kate Dailor ʼ28 was put on base to pinch run for Hilling. Brooke Popella ʼ27 brought in a run when she hit a single off Lafayette’s pitcher. Shea Malone ʼ28 was next with an RBI to bring in the second run of the game. Jones stole second, which caused an error on the Leopards’ end, bringing in the third run of the inning. 

Lafayette managed to tie the game in the next inning before Jones was pulled off the mound. Madison Roukey ʼ25 was the replacement and struck out one batter. Back-to-back errors proved costly for the Bison and Lafayette brought in two more runs to obtain the lead. 

Roukey remained in the circle in the fifth inning. The Leopards tallied one more run after a hit that fell in between two Bucknell outfielders. 

Story continues below advertisement

Popella singled in the following inning, helping the Bison get something started. Malone advanced her to third base. Jones walked. A wild pitch from Lafayette brought Popella in for their fourth and final run. The game ended 6-4 in favor of the Leopards. Action would continue the following day for a doubleheader between the two Patriot League teams.

Roukey was the starting pitcher for the Bison on Sunday afternoon and pitched her eighth career shutout. Offensively, the Orange and Blue got to work right away in the first inning. Haley Speicher ʼ26 hit a single that just made it past the infield. Hilling bunted to help advance Speicher to second. Rapino’s hit got her teammate to third base. Popella hit a grounder down left field and Speicher was home safe.

The Orange and Blue scored a second run in the second inning, starting with Molly Lawson ʼ27 making it to first base on a walk. Bella Radican’s ʼ25 sacrifice bunt got her to first, after nearly being called out. Angelina Seropian ʼ26 followed with a hit directly to Lafayette’s third baseman who forced Lawson out, but after a wild throw, Radican found third safely. Both Seropian and Radican went for the steal and successfully brought in the second run when the Leopards threw to second to get Seropian out. 

Lafayette’s only threatening opportunities came in the fifth inning. However, Roukey’s composure kept them scoreless. The Bison ended the game after catching a pop-up to right field. The final score was 2-0, breaking their 11-game losing streak. 

Jones started in the circle for the third and final game of the series against Lafayette. 

Lawson, Radican, Seropian and Speicher’s at-bats helped bring in two runs for the Bison in the second inning. Jones hit a pop-up sacrifice that brought in the second run. The Leopards made efforts to tie up the game, but Jones managed to close out the inning with a strikeout and pop-up before any damage could be done. 

The Bison continued to score in the third inning. Popella singled and was replaced by Dailor on the base. Hilling’s double got Dailor to third. Dailor ran home on a wild pitch but was tagged out by the Lafayette catcher. Lawson hit an RBI-single to bring in Hilling as the scoreboard read two outs. Radican and Seropian each followed with singles and Lawson got home for the fourth run of the afternoon. 

Lafayette’s first runs of the day came in the fifth inning. Jones let up three singles that resulted in one run. Roukey then came in as the relief pitcher and got to work, closing out the inning before the Leopards could score again. 

The Bison tallied three more runs in the next inning, but Lafayette did not give up. The Bison let up one more run before Roukey got the final out. The Bison won their second game of the day 8-2.

Softball will face Colgate this weekend at home in Lewisburg, Pa. in a three-game series.

(Visited 15 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Softball
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball goes 0-3 against Lehigh
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball goes 0-3 against Army
Softball falls to Boston in three-game series
Softball takes series against Delaware State
Bison Softball kick off their season
Softball falls to Boston in three-game series
More in Sports
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
Track and Field finds ten all-time marks at Bison Outdoor Classic
Women's Rowing competes at Knecht Cup
Men’s Golf competes in Rutherford Intercollegiate Match
Women's Water Polo face Princeton on Senior Day
More in Top Stories
Multilingual program to be offered at Class of 2025 and future Commencements
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Harvard is just the first stop on Trump’s war on higher ed
One day of "Psychodelphia"
One day of "Psychodelphia"
Linsday Beier, News Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg participates in nationwide "Hands Off!" assembly
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures
About the Contributor
Charlotte Dursee
Charlotte Dursee, Sports Editor