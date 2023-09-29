Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
September 29, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
September 29, 2023
Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
September 29, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/15/2023)
September 15, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/01/2023)
September 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories
September 29, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
September 29, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Henry Didden ’26
September 22, 2023
Athlete of the week: Damian Harris ’24
September 15, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Catherine Jamison ’23
September 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Manchester United: A Club in Crisis?
September 22, 2023
NFL Back in Action: Week 1
September 15, 2023
Deion Sanders records first win as head coach for Colorado
September 8, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
September 29, 2023
Greek Life at Bucknell: A critical look at campus culture
September 29, 2023
Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move
September 29, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson
September 29, 2023
Chaos ensues after parents attempt to relive glory days at Family Weekend Super
September 29, 2023
How to Vivir la Vida Loca at Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Professors throw ragers when students miss class
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
September 29, 2023
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell seniors embrace living downtown
September 29, 2023
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
September 22, 2023
@iamraybucknell
@iamraybucknell
September 22, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
April 7, 2023
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson

Shane Monaghan, Staff Writer
September 29, 2023

Fire Friday was meant to give Bucknellians a chance to be shawties fire burnin’ on the dance floor, but unfortunately, students called 911 for an entirely different reason after the event: quite literally everything on campus besides the dance floor was burnin’ thanks to a group of aspiring pyromaniacs on campus. Instead of eating spicy foods at Uptown as the event advertised, these students, inspired by the hot food, had alternative plans: they decided to raise the temperature on campus by taking matches to all the buildings.

Bertrand? The Burning of the Library of Alexandria pales in comparison. Bostwick? Hot enough for the chicken there to finally be cooked properly. Harris Hall? Well… you actually couldn’t tell the difference here; the temperature feels just the same with the building on fire as it normally does. That’s beside the point though. Fire Friday lit the flames of passion for arson within Bucknellians, and someone has some explaining to do. 

Our search to find who exactly thought Fire Friday would be a good idea brought us to Uptown’s manager, a middle-aged man named Cal I. Ente. Supposedly, Cal had no clue what his event would inspire. 

He reported, “I’ll tell you right now, bro, my mind was on the shawties. Sean Kingston is my favorite philosopher, so I just wanted to spread his teachings and give everyone the ‘Fire Burnin’ experience.” Cal refused to comment when we grilled him about the matches sticking out of his shirt. 

Now, given the matches and that pitiful excuse about the inspiration for Fire Friday, it seems like a pretty open-and-shut case: our mastermind arsonist is Cal. 

However, we satire writers at “The Bucknellian” have been on the hot seat for a while with people calling for our jobs. They say that we don’t do serious work! Imagine that! To prove those people wrong, we really dug deep with this investigation, and in a Scooby-Doo-esque plot twist, the paper trail (of the papers that weren’t burned, that is) led us straight to PSafe’s Fire Department after we tracked the name from an envelope found in Uptown that night.

Public Safety!? They’re here to help us though. Why would they want to inspire students to break out their torches? Well, apparently, the firefighters in the department are in the same sinking boat we satire writers are in; that is to say, they’re going to lose their jobs, too. 

When confronted, Apollo Phoenix, the chief firefighter and mastermind behind Fire Friday, said, “Bucknell simply has no need for firefighters. We had, what, one fire at some crappy downtown house last year? It was only a matter of time before we were going to get burned by budget cuts, so I decided to take matters into my own hands.” 

The campus is safe now that all the wannabe arsonists have been locked away, but be sure to keep away from corners; those are 90 degrees!

