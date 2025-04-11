The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Linsday Beier, News Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg participates in nationwide “Hands Off!” assembly
April 11, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures
April 11, 2025
“Relay for Life” raises money for cancer research and patient support
April 11, 2025
Bucknell introduces elevated “Supper Club” dining experience with Chartwells Higher Education
April 11, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis dominates on Senior Day
April 11, 2025
Track and Field claim team titles at Colonial Relays
April 11, 2025
Women’s Golf all finish in top 20 at YSU Invitational
April 11, 2025
Women’s Rowing competes at Saint Joseph’s Invitational
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Hands Off: Why Lewisburg is protesting Trump
April 11, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell, the ELC is inexcusable
April 11, 2025
Letter to the Editor: How to urge your administration to protect international students
April 11, 2025
Another semester, another class selection nightmare
April 11, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
A review of Japanese Breakfast’s “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)”
April 11, 2025
“Sunrise on the Reaping”: Emotional damage
April 11, 2025
“The Life List” review
April 11, 2025
The Protoclone is a breakthrough, but it misses the point
April 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Kara Walker, WVIA
Innovation, impact and inspiration shine at 2025 BizPitch Competition
April 11, 2025
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
April 11, 2025
A legacy of kindness: Terri Martin bids farewell to Bucknell
A legacy of kindness: Terri Martin bids farewell to Bucknell
April 4, 2025
Ree Joseph on the Women’s Resource Center at Bucknell
April 4, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Track and Field claim team titles at Colonial Relays

Sean Brennan, Senior Writer
April 11, 2025

Men’s and Women’s Track and Field competed at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, V.A., hosted by William & Mary over the weekend, picking up both team titles in the process. The Bison men scored 139.5 points, propelling them over Shippensburg and hosts William & Mary, while the women scored 149 points, ahead of second place Virginia’s 124.

The Orange and Blue started the meet strong on Thursday, with the trio of Aiden Tacker ’26, Braiden Pulver ’28 and Angelo Regec ’25 placing fourth, fifth and sixth in hammer throw with throws of 173-10.5, 167-10 and 165-10.75 feet, respectively, to combine for 12 points.

At the start of Friday, Ethan Knight ’28 opened the day’s scoring for the Bison, placing seventh in the 400-meter hurdles in 53.63 seconds, good for eighth in Orange and Blue history. Alexandra Lea ’28 picked up the Bison’s first win of the meet, running 54.74 seconds over 400 meters, the second fastest time in school history. Alexa Goll ’28 was behind her in sixth, running 57.78 seconds as the two combined for 13 points.

Kerry O’Day ’28 was next for the Orange and Blue, running 10:58.56 for the 3000-meter steeplechase, good for second place and eight points. Ethan Pratt-Perez ’28 scored in the 3000-meter steeplechase for the men, picking up fourth place and five points with a time of 9:21.67.

The Bison found more success in the distance events later that night, with Henry Didden ’26 picking up fourth in the 5000 meters, running 14:21.26 while Max Crockett ’25 and Ben Santos ’25 were just a bit behind him, running 14:27.36 and 14:27.39 for seventh and eighth, respectively. The trio combined to score eight points in the event.

Lauren Trapani ’25 kept it going for the Orange and Blue, taking home the gold and 10 points in the 10000 meters, winning by nearly a minute with a time of 36:50.75. Mason Siebenhaar ’25 placed third in 10000 meters, picking up six points in the process, running 30:54.76.

In the field, Madison Fowler ’28 and Christine Ajao ’25 combined for seven points in the hammer throw, tossing marks of 157-6 and 151-0.5 feet for fourth and seventh, respectively. The duo of Karly Renn ’25 and Elizabeth Bryant ’26 were in a three-way tie for fifth place in pole vault and the pairing took home six points in the process, both clearing 12-1.5 feet. Evelyn Bliss ’27 and Brylee Tereska ’26 took the top two spots in the javelin hurling 163-5 and 144-0.25 feet, respectively, to bring home 18 points. Willem Masyra ’28 finished off the night for the Bison in the javelin, throwing 189-2.25 feet for third place.

On Saturday, Noelani Sadler ’28 broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles, blazing a time of 14.13 seconds for fifth place.

The team of Cooper Hyken ’26, Luke Petryna ’28, Brandon Foust ’25 and Garrett Backus ’27 placed second in the 4×100 relay, moving the baton around the track in 41.29 seconds, the sixth fastest in school history. The team of Ava Lomberto ’28, Ella Vogel ’28, Regan McGrath ’27 and Jenna Wright ’28 took home second in the Sprint Medley Relay, running 4:05.84.

In the 4×1500 quartet of Kailey Granger ’27, Caryn Rippey ’26, Margaret McLoughlin ’25 and O’Day placed second, running 18:53.74. The grouping of Pratt-Perez, Harry Marson ’25, Santos and Didden stepped on the track right after, picking up the win in the same event, running 16:08.49 for first, just narrowly beating out hosts William & Mary.

In the discus, the trio of Robert Lerner ’26, Keenan LaMontagne ’26 and Braden Stryker ’25 took home 17 points, with marks of 153-6, 151-9.25, and 149-9.5 for second, fourth and fifth, respectively. In the shot put, the group of Justley Sharp ’27, Ajao, Fowler and Prizila Negrete ’27 swept the top 4 spots, claiming 29 points for the Bison.

The Bison continue their season at home this weekend on April 12, 13 and 14 at the Bison Outdoor Classic at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium.

