Track and Field claim team titles at Colonial Relays

Men’s and Women’s Track and Field competed at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, V.A., hosted by William & Mary over the weekend, picking up both team titles in the process. The Bison men scored 139.5 points, propelling them over Shippensburg and hosts William & Mary, while the women scored 149 points, ahead of second place Virginia’s 124.

The Orange and Blue started the meet strong on Thursday, with the trio of Aiden Tacker ’26, Braiden Pulver ’28 and Angelo Regec ’25 placing fourth, fifth and sixth in hammer throw with throws of 173-10.5, 167-10 and 165-10.75 feet, respectively, to combine for 12 points.

At the start of Friday, Ethan Knight ’28 opened the day’s scoring for the Bison, placing seventh in the 400-meter hurdles in 53.63 seconds, good for eighth in Orange and Blue history. Alexandra Lea ’28 picked up the Bison’s first win of the meet, running 54.74 seconds over 400 meters, the second fastest time in school history. Alexa Goll ’28 was behind her in sixth, running 57.78 seconds as the two combined for 13 points.

Kerry O’Day ’28 was next for the Orange and Blue, running 10:58.56 for the 3000-meter steeplechase, good for second place and eight points. Ethan Pratt-Perez ’28 scored in the 3000-meter steeplechase for the men, picking up fourth place and five points with a time of 9:21.67.

The Bison found more success in the distance events later that night, with Henry Didden ’26 picking up fourth in the 5000 meters, running 14:21.26 while Max Crockett ’25 and Ben Santos ’25 were just a bit behind him, running 14:27.36 and 14:27.39 for seventh and eighth, respectively. The trio combined to score eight points in the event.

Lauren Trapani ’25 kept it going for the Orange and Blue, taking home the gold and 10 points in the 10000 meters, winning by nearly a minute with a time of 36:50.75. Mason Siebenhaar ’25 placed third in 10000 meters, picking up six points in the process, running 30:54.76.

In the field, Madison Fowler ’28 and Christine Ajao ’25 combined for seven points in the hammer throw, tossing marks of 157-6 and 151-0.5 feet for fourth and seventh, respectively. The duo of Karly Renn ’25 and Elizabeth Bryant ’26 were in a three-way tie for fifth place in pole vault and the pairing took home six points in the process, both clearing 12-1.5 feet. Evelyn Bliss ’27 and Brylee Tereska ’26 took the top two spots in the javelin hurling 163-5 and 144-0.25 feet, respectively, to bring home 18 points. Willem Masyra ’28 finished off the night for the Bison in the javelin, throwing 189-2.25 feet for third place.

On Saturday, Noelani Sadler ’28 broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles, blazing a time of 14.13 seconds for fifth place.

The team of Cooper Hyken ’26, Luke Petryna ’28, Brandon Foust ’25 and Garrett Backus ’27 placed second in the 4×100 relay, moving the baton around the track in 41.29 seconds, the sixth fastest in school history. The team of Ava Lomberto ’28, Ella Vogel ’28, Regan McGrath ’27 and Jenna Wright ’28 took home second in the Sprint Medley Relay, running 4:05.84.

In the 4×1500 quartet of Kailey Granger ’27, Caryn Rippey ’26, Margaret McLoughlin ’25 and O’Day placed second, running 18:53.74. The grouping of Pratt-Perez, Harry Marson ’25, Santos and Didden stepped on the track right after, picking up the win in the same event, running 16:08.49 for first, just narrowly beating out hosts William & Mary.

In the discus, the trio of Robert Lerner ’26, Keenan LaMontagne ’26 and Braden Stryker ’25 took home 17 points, with marks of 153-6, 151-9.25, and 149-9.5 for second, fourth and fifth, respectively. In the shot put, the group of Justley Sharp ’27, Ajao, Fowler and Prizila Negrete ’27 swept the top 4 spots, claiming 29 points for the Bison.

The Bison continue their season at home this weekend on April 12, 13 and 14 at the Bison Outdoor Classic at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium.

